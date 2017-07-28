Kovid Analytics Appoints Rajiv Tandon as CEO

Kovid Inc. has announced the appointment of Rajiv Tandon as Chief Executive Officer of Kovid Analytics, its wholly owned subsidiary.

“We are excited to have Rajiv lead us in creating maximum value for our customers by assisting them implement our industry focused AI solutions, developed by our global labs in partnership with world renowned universities.” Nixon Patel, Group CEO of Kovid Inc., said.

In his key leadership roles, Rajiv has contributed immensely in the explosive growth and successful transformation of companies. Until recently he was part of the Leadership Team at Syntel Inc., a NASDAQ listed company, where he spearheaded relationship management with the company’s key accounts. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Technosoft Corporation from 2005 to 2014.

“I am thrilled to assume this responsibility and help our customers in realizing the full potential of machine learning and Artificial Intelligence. Powered by our proprietary AI platform, Kovid Thinking Machine, we are prepared to provide next generation of solutions to our customers,” said Rajiv Tandon.

Kovid Analytics, a subsidiary of Kovid Inc., is focused on creating value for clients with solutions leveraging multi-modal (voice, vision & text) Artificial intelligence platform. Kovid Lab’s global AI and Cognitive Science research centers, in partnership with renowned global institutes, are creating leading edge AI solutions.

