Without the appropriate coverage in place, something as unexpected as the cost of a transplant can be devastating to a company.

Focused on providing employer-clients with health benefit options that combine cost control and high-quality care, Cypress Benefit Administrators has shared a success story that highlights two of these next-generation solutions in action.

The third party administrator (TPA) has been administering a self-funded health plan on behalf of an architectural/engineering consulting firm* for the last 15 years. This employer-client recently added organ transplant carve-out insurance and a cancer care management program to its plan, and is already seeing some significant results after implementation.

With the organ transplant insurance addition, the consulting firm will save upwards of $2 million on health claim costs related to two cases involving bone marrow and pancreas transplants. The carve-out insurance has covered all costs related to the transplant procedures to date and also ensured that the plan participants requiring them received top-notch care.

“Without the appropriate coverage in place, something as unexpected as the cost of a transplant can be devastating to a company,” said Tom Doney, president and CEO of Cypress. “Having this carve-out insurance made a huge difference for our client in terms of savings, and also gave both patients the opportunity to receive exceptional care at renowned facilities.”

In addition to the $2 million worth of services covered for the two organ transplants, the architectural firm also implemented a cancer care management program through Cypress that is proving to be successful.

A plan participant was diagnosed with cancer after the program was integrated into the firm’s health plan late last year. The employee was then connected with a cancer care team that recommended a new, proton beam therapy based on the particular diagnosis. The program covered this advanced treatment and the employee is now cancer-free.

“These organ transplant and cancer care programs are great examples of the forward-thinking approach Cypress is taking with health plans today,” Doney said. “The savings are one way to measure a program’s success, but nothing can quite compare to seeing someone receive a clean bill of health.”

*Company identity withheld for patient privacy purposes.

