When summer rolls around, more customers tend to come into your store or facility. With all of this extra foot traffic, MaintenX International wants to make sure your company’s floors stay in great shape. The service experts at MaintenX are here to help with your floor care needs.

“Your company’s floor is an important asset for any building or facility,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “Summer brings more patrons to your location, meaning your floors will see an increase in use and abuse. It’s important to maintain proper floor care to prevent costly repairs down the road.”

For more than 30 years, MaintenX and its national network of knowledgeable and professional technicians have helped businesses with their facility’s floor maintenance. Below are a few proactive tips to help your floors stay in good condition this summer:

1. Refinish Floors

Wash down your floors and apply a fresh coat of quality floor finish before your building gets too busy. This extra protective coat will help prepare your floors for increased use and protect against stains, scuffs and scratches.

2. Clean Outside

The dirt that gets tracked into your store starts outside. Be sure to sweep up leaves, mud and debris from your entrance to keep it from getting inside.

3. Clean Carpets

Although most companies dread getting the carpets cleaned, it’s a crucial step to prevent wear and tear during the summer season. Schedule your carpets to be professionally cleaned to prevent contaminants from saturating your carpet fibers. This proactive measure can also improve your indoor air quality.

4. Rely on Rugs

Floors can take a brutal beating during inclement weather conditions, such as summer’s increased rainfall. To prevent water and mud from staining your wood, tile or carpet, place mats in all entryways. In addition to protecting against rain, mats will capture sand, dirt and other soils from dirtying your building.

5. Proper Maintenance

Finally, be sure to take part in proper floor maintenance. Routine maintenance will help identify cracks, divots and other defects in your floor. You will want to get these issues fixed right away to avoid injuries to customers and damages to your building. By investing in a preventative maintenance plan, you will be able to prevent costly problems from ever happening.

