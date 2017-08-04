With summer in full swing, you can expect an increase of guests in your store, but not all of them are welcome. Warmer temperatures make pests, such as ants, cockroaches and wasps, much more active. MaintenX International wants to make sure local businesses are equipped with proper pest control this summer. Their company experts are here to help your company save time, money and its reputation.

“Nothing ruins a customer’s experience with your brand more than stumbling upon a bug in one of your locations,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “Having a strong line of defense against these pesky critters with a proactive pest control plan is crucial for your business. It’s important to protect your building, employees and patrons from pests all summer long.”

For more than 30 years, MaintenX and its network of knowledgeable and professional pest control experts have helped local companies keep bugs out. Make sure there are no uninvited guests in your facility this summer with these helpful tips:

1. Install or Fix Door Sweeps

Doorways are an easy entrance point for pests to make it into your building. Rid bugs of this vantage point by installing door sweeps on all of your building’s doors. Not only is this an inexpensive solution, it is also an efficient way to keep pests from squeezing through the cracks.

2. Caulk the Cracks

Cracks in your building can also offer bugs easy access. Inspect your building and caulk every gap and crack in your foundation. This will prevent critters from making it into your building in the first place, rather than finding them after the fact.

3. Keep Gutters Clean

Clogged and dirty gutters are a perfect nesting place for bugs. Regularly clean your gutters to make sure the pests stay outside.

4. Keep Common Areas Clean

Whenever food or crumbs are left in a common area, neighborhood bugs will invite themselves into your building. Be sure to clean breakrooms and company kitchens. Wash tables and countertops, sweep up floors and wipe down stove tops to stop bugs in their tracks.

5. Stay Away from Standing Water

Standing water makes for top-notch breeding grounds for pests. Look around your property and remove any standing water to avoid a bug infestation. Be sure to look in flower pots, potholes and sidewalk divots.

6. Get Rid of Garbage

Not surprisingly, a bug’s favorite place to camp out is inside dirty garbage cans. It can be easy for food, drinks and other debris to gather inside your company’s garbage bins. It’s important to use liners in all of your facility’s cans and empty garbage bins regularly. Both trash and recycling bins should have closing lids too.

7. Install Non-Attracting Lights

Installing non-attracting light bulbs in the outdoor fixtures on your building is a great solution to eliminating bugs from your property. Light Emitting Diode (LED) bulbs and sodium vapor bulbs are your best options to keep from attracting bugs.

8. Host Regular Inspections

Having a seasoned professional inspect your building for weaknesses is an important part of any pest control plan. These experts will be able to highlight any areas on your property that are conducive to bugs and pests.

