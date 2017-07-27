QuickSplint® is an interim oral appliance that recently received CE mark approval. It is the only oral appliance designed specifically for short-term use of up to 2 – 4 weeks. QuickSplint, for me, has so many functions in my practice. I use it all the time. It's a quick, easy, inexpensive device -- a practice builder, patient rapport builder, and a great service to be able to offer our patients."

Orofacial Therapeutics, LP announced today that its premier product, QuickSplint®, has received CE mark approval, allowing the company to initiate marketing efforts and commercialization in Europe.

QuickSplint is an interim oral appliance that can be fabricated quickly and easily in the dental practice. It is the only oral appliance designed specifically for short-term use of up to 2 - 4 weeks.

QuickSplint was named a 2016 Clinical Problem Solver by The Dental Advisor, a Reader’s Choice Top 25 First Impression Product and Reader’s Choice Top 100 Product for 2017 by Dentistry Today magazine, and received favorable review by Joshua Austin, DDS, FAGD in Dental Economics magazine in September 2016.

“QuickSplint, for me, has so many functions in my general practice. I use it all the time. It’s a quick, easy, inexpensive device – a practice builder, patient rapport builder, and a great service to be able to offer our patients,” stated Lee Ann Brady, DMD.

QuickSplint gives dentists the ability to offer their patients an immediate temporary solution for pain and protection including:



Same-day treatment for acute jaw pain, orofacial pain

Diagnostic aid for bruxism

Post-op healing aid after periodontal surgery, oral surgery and other long dental procedures

Post-op temporary protection for anterior provisional veneers, newly placed implants, endodontically treated teeth, and new dental restorations

Anterior bite-plane/deprogrammer

Transitional or emergency oral appliance

About Orofacial Therapeutics, LP

Founded by orofacial pain expert, Bradley Eli DDS, MS, Orofacial Therapeutics LP is a San Diego-based medical device company that develops a variety of aids for dentistry and orofacial pain. Dr. Eli and the company hold multiple patents in the fields of both sleep and pain. The company’s popular interim oral appliance, QuickSplint, has been successfully utilized with patients for more than ten years and became available to dentists and dental specialists in 2011. QuickSplint is FDA 510k cleared and is made in the USA. The company’s products are available for sale for use by licensed dental or medical professionals. The company accepts orders by phone, fax, online, and through a select number of dental labs and dealers. For more information, visit http://www.quicksplint.com.

