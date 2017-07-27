Laplink Releases USB 3.0 Cable for Super-Speed Data Transfer

Laplink USB 3.0 Super-Speed cable We are excited to offer our customers the Laplink USB 3.0 Super-Speed cable, which will transfer data faster than ever before – up to 10x the speed of a USB 2.0 cable.

Laplink Software, Inc. is now offering its newest cable, the Laplink USB 3.0 cable which allows for data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps, for use with Laplink’s PCmover transfer software.

“We are excited to offer our customers the Laplink USB 3.0 Super-Speed cable, which will transfer data faster than ever before – up to 10x the speed of a USB 2.0 cable,” said Laplink’s CEO, Thomas Koll. “We know many of our customers are busy and for business users, time is literally money. Getting a new PC fully set up including migration of all data as quickly as possible is important.”

Laplink PCmover provides the fast PC migration required by business users. PCmover scans each old and new PC and then dynamically determines what needs to be transferred. Paired with the USB 3.0 Super-Speed cable, a PCmover migration is the fastest possible method to transfer all selected programs, files, and settings to each new PC. Every hour of lost productivity is costly for businesses – PCmover solves this challenge.

Many of Laplink’s PCmover Enterprise customers have already adopted the USB 3.0 cable reducing the typical data transfer time by over an hour. One such PCmover customer, a Big Four accounting firm with over 150,000 employees, is leveraging PCmover Enterprise and the Laplink USB 3.0 cables for their PC refresh project, and has independently confirmed increased data transfer speeds. They have found the ultra-fast transfer times invaluable in saving them time and money.

Whether Enterprises or SMBs completing PC refresh projects, use of the Laplink USB 3.0 coupled with PCmover eliminates all network traffic that would otherwise compromise bandwidth use for daily business operations. The USB 3.0 cable empowers businesses to quickly complete PCmover transfers with minimal impact on company resources.

Laplink Software’s USB 3.0 cable is the essential tool for both consumers and businesses to move large amounts of data quickly when setting up a new PC. It is also backward compatible for use with USB 2.0 ports at 2.0 transfer speeds (of up to 480 Mbps).

The Laplink USB 3.0 cable is available from Laplink, Amazon, and coming soon to select retailers in the United States, Europe and Japan. For a limited time, special pricing on the USB 3.0 cable or the cable bundled with PCmover Professional is available at: http://www.laplink.com/20170727/cable.

Businesses wanting to try PCmover Enterprise are welcome to get a free evaluation copy by visiting: http://www.laplink.com/evaluationform.

About Laplink Software, Inc.

For over 30 years, Laplink has been the leader in consumer and enterprise software for Windows migration and refresh projects, disk imaging, file synchronization and more. The privately-held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

For more information, please contact:

Laplink Software Public Relations

press@laplink.com