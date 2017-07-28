Some Like It Hot Yoga and Fitness Celebrates Their First Anniversary

...we are blessed with some of the BEST instructors in the Houston/Cypress area.

The Cypress, Texas yoga and fitness studio is marking its first year anniversary by releasing a new special offer on their Facebook page each Sunday evening at 9 PM CT – this will total five offers leading up to their anniversary date of August 26, 2017. An open-house-style celebration will take place on that day at the Some Like It Hot Yoga and Fitness studio at noon CT.

The open-house will be held at the studio on August 26, 2017 where students and staff commemorate and celebrate the past year of community-building.

Deborah Bracken, owner/instructor at Some Like It Hot Yoga and Fitness, said: “We are delighted and amazed to have reached this milestone, especially in such an amazing community. We are so pleased to be able to celebrate with our valued clients, neighbors, and friends from Cypress and beyond.

“The past year have been a hugely positive time for us; the community strengthens with each new face, we are blessed with some of the BEST instructors in the Houston/Cypress area, we are a family through and through, and to top it all off - we’ve been voted the Best Yoga Studio and HealthClub/Gym in Cy-Fair by readers of Living Magazine. We’re delighted to have become a part of the Cypress local community and have had the pleasure of working with and meeting many people in the area. We look forward to continuing to build our community through our love for yoga, fitness, and for one another.