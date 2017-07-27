MedVet Expands Specialty and Emergency Services to Cleveland

“We are very excited to be expanding in the Cleveland community,” said MedVet President and CEO, Dr. Eric Schertel.

MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets is pleased to announce its expansion into Cleveland, Ohio with the addition of the Animal Emergency Clinic West (AECW) in Brook Park and Animal Emergency Clinic Northeast (AECNE) in Mentor. These medical centers are now called MedVet Cleveland West and MedVet Cleveland Northeast. These partnerships will provide local veterinarians continued support and access to specialty and emergency veterinary care in the greater Cleveland community.

“We are very excited to be expanding in the Cleveland community,” said MedVet President and CEO, Dr. Eric Schertel. “Area veterinarians and pet owners have trusted the Animal Emergency Clinic West and Animal Emergency Clinic Northeast to provide emergency and specialty care for their pets and MedVet will continue to deliver the highest level of compassionate medical care.” Very much like AECW and AECNE, MedVet has a long-standing commitment to veterinary ownership and leadership.

Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, MedVet’s Chief Medical Officer said, “MedVet Cleveland West will continue to offer specialty services in Internal Medicine and Surgery. In addition, we look forward to continued onsite services from Heart to Heart Veterinary Cardiology Consultants, Dermatology for Animals, Eye Care for Animals®, and Vet Rad Imaging. Our goal in these partnerships is to fuse the strength, expertise and reputation of the Animal Emergency Clinic West and Animal Emergency Clinic Northeast with MedVet’s well-known emergency and specialty healthcare experience to provide the highest quality of care to local veterinary practices, pets and their families.”

MedVet operates a network of nineteen medical centers in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas, and is committed to delivering the highest quality, most compassionate specialty and emergency veterinary care available in the nation.

About MedVet:

MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets, with headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, is a widely recognized and growing group of emergency and specialty referral veterinary hospitals committed to leading specialty healthcare for pets. MedVet is employee owned, veterinary led, and provides specialty as well as emergency services, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. More than 100,000 dogs and cats are treated annually at MedVet’s expanding network of medical centers across the country. MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets was named the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) Accredited Referral Practice of the Year for 2014 and 2016, the only group of practices to receive this award twice. For more information on MedVet’s network of medical centers, visit http://www.medvetforpets.com.

Media Inquiries:

For photos and/or interviews, please contact:

Carmin Gade, Chief Experience Officer

MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets

(614) 505-7576

carmin.gade(at)medvetforpets.com