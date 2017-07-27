Yusheng Zhu, PhD, DABCC, FACB Prof & Med Dir Clinical Chemistry, Co-Director ATL/SPA & Pathology Core Reference Lab, Dir Postdoctoral Clinical Chemistry Fellowship Program, Penn State Univ Hershey Med

Testosterone is a steroid hormone that stimulates development of male secondary sexual characteristics, but it is also synthesized in female at a much lower level. Clinically, testosterone test is used for evaluation of men with possible hypogonadism, women with hirsutism, virilization, oligomenorrhea, and possible testosterone deficiency in women.

In children, testosterone test is used to evaluate boys with delayed or precocious puberty and infants with ambiguous genitalia or virilization. In addition, it is useful for monitoring testosterone replacement and antiandrogen therapy as well as diagnosis of androgen-secreting tumor. Currently, the commonly used method is automated direct immunochemiluminescent assays because of ease of use, wide availability, and high throughput.

The limitations of immunochemiluminescent assays are insufficient sensitivity and specificity as well as substantial inter-method variability. Limitation of total testosterone test is that it may not closely reflect the level of androgenism in individuals who have altered amount of SHBG. The methods for free testosterone testing include equilibrium dialysis, ultracentrifugation, analog analysis, and calculation based on SHBG.

In this webinar, participants will learn best practices for electing appropriate methods for serum testosterone testing, as well as gain a better understanding of the recommended guidelines to correctly use testosterone test in different patient population.

The speaker for this event will be Dr. Yusheng Zhu, professor and medical director for Clinical Chemistry Toxicology at Penn State University Hershey Medical Center.

Zhu is a professor and medical director of Clinical Chemistry, Co-Director of ATL/SPA and Pathology Core Reference Laboratory, and Director of Postdoctoral Clinical Chemistry Fellowship Program at Penn State University Hershey Medical Center. Prior to this position, he served as a Tenured Professor and Medical Director of Clinical Chemistry and Toxicology, Director of Postdoctoral Clinical Chemistry Fellowship Program at the Medical University of South Carolina for more than 10 years.

LabRoots will host the event on August 24, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT. To read more on this event, discover the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

About LabRoots

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, which provides daily scientific trending news, as well as produces educational virtual events and webinars, on the latest discoveries and advancements in science. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.