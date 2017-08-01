Mother Earth Products, a leading producer of natural and Non-GMO freeze-dried fruits and vegetables today announced the launch of Earthling Rewards Program, an enhanced rewards system available to all Mother Earth Products members. With every qualifying purchase of Mother Earth Products, customers will earn rewards points that can be redeemed for savings on future purchases.

“We decided to offer this fantastic program to reward the many loyal customers that have been shopping with us and making purchases on our website,” said Courtney Evans, Chief Information Officer of Mother Earth Products. “Many of them have been with us for years, for which we are grateful.”

Starting today, customers can join Mother Earth Products Earthling Rewards Program and earn points that can be redeemed for future purchases. Points can be redeemed at check out as soon as members accumulate a minimum of 200 points towards a $10 saving on upcoming orders.

Ways to earn points:



Earn 100 points for enrolling

Earn 100 points if you are an existing Mother Earth Products member

Earn 25 points when you help other shoppers by writing a product review

Benefits of Mother Earth Products Earthling Rewards Program:

Enrolling is simple and fast at https://www.motherearthproducts.com/account-login

Earn at least 200 redeemable points and save $10 on future orders

There is no maximum on the amount of Earthlings Rewards Points that can be earned

Current members of Mother Earth Products will be automatically enrolled in the Earthling Rewards Program and will be given 100 points. Once new members join the program they will also receive 100 points just for enrolling. Also for every product review submitted, customers can earn 25 points.

“As we designed Earthling Rewards Program our goal was to expand our superior customer service and to provide real value for existing and new customers alike,” said Evans. “Becoming an Earthling member gives our customers access to exclusive savings.”

To learn more about Earthling Rewards Program, visit https://www.motherearthproducts.com or contact customerservice(at)motherearthproducts(dot)com.

# # #

About Mother Earth Products

Mother Earth Products is a leading producer of natural and Non-GMO freeze-dried fruits and vegetables. The company was founded by the Young and Evans family and is based in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Mother Earth Products creates the highest quality freeze-dried and dehydrated foods, which the company retails online to hundreds of customers. For more information visit https://www.motherearthproducts.com/earthling-rewards-program.