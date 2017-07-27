Artemis Digital Media It is such an exciting time to be involved in Influencer and Affiliate marketing.” says founder, Marc Allen Rona.

Artemis Digital Media announces the launch of the Artemis Publisher and Influencer Network.

Artemis is a full service digital media management company providing premium affiliate management services to premier online beauty and fashion brands. Artemis connects its clients with social media Affiliates and social media Influencers through strategic partnerships and various online media placements.

The Artemis Publisher and Influencer Network provides a tracking platform for Affiliates and Influencers to promote Artemis’ clients and to track their sales and commissions, and retrieve creative collateral assets.

Artemis clients include:

RachelZoe.com:

Rachel Zoe is a contemporary fashion brand that embodies the personal style & sensibility of its CEO & creative director, Rachel Zoe. Founded in 2011, the collection includes ready to wear, shoes & accessories that cater to the savvy, fashion-minded, modern woman. Drawing on vintage-inspired fabrics, prints & silhouettes, the collection evokes California vibes with New York confidence for a result that is always effortlessly glamorous.

SkynICELAND.com:

Skyn ICELAND offers skincare solutions to combat and treat the damage caused by stress. Its high performance skincare system of products brings instant relief, immediate results and long term benefits addressing the five symptoms of stressed skin: accelerated aging, adult acne, irritation, dryness, and dullness.

Box of Style by The Zoe Report:

Box of Style is a seasonal subscription box curated by The Zoe Report, the online style destination from stylist, designer and editor-in-chief Rachel Zoe. Each Box of Style is anchored by an exclusive seasonal collab and includes at least 5 full-size items valued at over $400.

JosaTulum.com:

JOSA tulum is a lifestyle clothing brand that is inspired by the calm beaches of Tulum, Mexico, and the sophisticated, chic style of vintage travel. The JOSA dress reflects the simple, carefree Tulum lifestyle, yet also possesses the fashionable sophistication of the New York scene.

Cosmetic Solutions:

CosmeticSolutions.com has been the premier online destination for all beauty and health care needs since 1996. They are proud to offer over 20,000 name brand products at the best prices you will find anywhere! Products including hair care, skin care, beauty and cosmetics, and virtually anything you can find in your local drugstore. Brands available include; Revlon, L’Oreal, Maybelline, Pantene, Proctor and Gamble products, and more.

Agora Cosmetics:

AGORA is one of the few cosmetic lines that concentrates on the use of Cell to Cell Communication as the revolutionary skin care solution that it is. Each of their products aim to help our customers fight the signs of aging. Constant innovation and a highly skilled research and development team allow them to offer customers some of the most innovative skin care products available today.

In addition, Artemis Digital media provides its clients various consultative serves, paid media placements, sponsorship opportunities, product gifting for review and a vast array of other digital services.

For more information, please contact publishers(at)artemisdm.com or visit their website at http://www.artemisdm.com.

