House of Air Adrenaline Park to Launch in Carlsbad

House of Air

With a few weeks to go, House of Air owners Paul McGeehan and Dave Schaeffer are thrilled to announce the coming launch of their second Adrenaline Park in Carlsbad, CA. Sister park to the legendary House of Air flagship location overlooking the San Francisco Bay, the new Carlsbad park will cater to people of all ages and abilities offering athletic thrills and adrenaline-based recreation to a new population of flyers.

“I grew up in Southern California,” said Schaeffer. “I am ecstatic to bring the House of Air brand of aerial awesomeness closer to home, and can’t wait for everyone to get a look firsthand at our amazing space.”

“House of Air was designed to appeal to everyone,” added McGeehan. “Flyers will be able to soar on any of House of Air’s multiple trampoline structures, flight-enhanced dodgeball and basketball courts, climbing tower, and free fall zone. Clearly, we are not your standard trampoline park.”

House of Air Carlsbad will open with 3 large trampoline structures, a main court for free jumping and 2 smaller courts dedicated to trampoline dodgeball. The park will also offer 2 basketball dunk trampolines and a deck consisting of 3 trampolines leading to an airbag designed for perfecting aerial tricks such as spins, flips and off-axis inverts. In addition to their 5 trampoline zones, HOA will showcase some other thrilling activities - a slack line, a jousting beam for battling friends, a thirty-foot rock climbing tower, and at the very center of the park overlooking everything, a twenty foot high free fall drop into an airbag.

If that’s not enough for you and your favorite adrenaline-junkie partner in crime, House of Air has big plans in the coming months. A multi-story children’s soft play zone, a raised ninja obstacle course, a full-scale pizza cafe, and HOA’s famous Training Ground are all in the works for the future. The Training Ground is a set of competition grade trampolines with a large landing airbag designed for beginners and pro athletes alike to perfect aerial maneuvers in sports ranging from gymnastics to wake boarding to snowboarding in an instruction-based safe environment before taking their skills to the water, mountains or streets.

House of Air is proud to offer this wide variety of aerial based activities and programs for walk-in guests, organized children’s and adult classes, fitness programs, camps, birthday parties, and corporate events. With activities like open trampoline jump time, aerial trampoline training, and trampoline dodgeball and basketball, the heretofore flightless will be able to reach amazing heights.

Both the General and Operations Manager have been hired, as well as 50 to 60 part-time employees.

House of Air is located at 6133 Innovation Way, Suite 102 in Carlsbad, California. Prices start at $16 per hour for open trampoline jump time. House of Air will be open Sunday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended as they often sell out in advance. For more information about Carlsbad, San Francisco, our corporate offerings, or to make a reservation for to visit House of Air Carlsbad, please visit houseofair.com. Information and dates for the Grand Opening event will be published soon.

Contact:

Carlee Williams, Marketing Coordinator

houseofair.com

cwilliams(at)houseofair(dot)com

(949) 287 - 1215