ROIKOI Named an IDC Innovator in Talent Discovery

ROIKOI, the innovative diversity recruiting company which helps its customers prioritize outreach to the best candidates, announced today it has been recognized as an IDC Innovator in Talent Discovery*. ROIKOI’s inclusive hiring technology enables Fortune 500 firms to curate passive candidates that are scored for talent, diversity and relevance to open jobs. This week, ROIKOI is at SRSC (the Social Recruiting Strategies Conference), Aug 2-4, in Austin, TX, and available to meet live to talk about its solutions and the companies relying on it.

According to IDC’s report, the ROIKOI product “offers employers a simple way to compile large pools of quality candidates as part of the onboarding process, when new employees are their most excited to be a part of the organization.”

“We are very pleased IDC has chosen to recognize ROIKOI as an innovator. We are proud of our product and the success it has for our global clients. This recognition has already helped us expand to new clients across the Fortune 500,” said Andy Wolfe, CEO of ROIKOI.

ROIKOI harnesses the power of personal networks to identify the top 7% of employees’ connections and match great people to open jobs. Strong candidates who don’t match an open job remain as passive candidates for the sourcing team. With its proprietary scoring algorithm that sorts candidates by talent and by fit, ROIKOI customers have diverse leads for whatever job openings they have.

“ROIKOI’s key differentiators are twofold: it’s a simple tool that’s easy to scale, and ROIKOI painlessly integrates into existing processes and drives tangible results almost instantly. Both are key success factors in the crowded corner of HR technology,” said Kyle Lagunas, Research Manager at IDC, who is also at SRSC, speaking on Quantifying the Impact of Modern Recruiting Strategies.

ROIKOI customers save $10,000 per hire, convert candidates to hire 10x more efficiently than other sourcing tools, and retain employees hired through the ROIKOI platform for twice as long. Specific use cases such as diversity recruiting, finding women in tech, and veteran hiring make this solution particularly useful for mid-sized and enterprise organizations.

*Source: IDC Innovators: Talent Discovery, 2017, Doc #US42224917, June 2017

About ROIKOI:

ROIKOI is a diversity recruiting software platform. The product surfaces candidates who are pre-screened for talent, fit, and likelihood to join a company. On average, clients make one hire for every 25 candidates they reach out to on the platform — about 10x better than competing products (it's typical to reach out to 200 - 300 cold contacts to make one similar hire). http://www.roikoi.com