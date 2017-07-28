HDI Advance 3D Scanner Our focus for the next phase of the HDI Advance development is to continue to create even better 3D scanning experiences by incorporating our company’s values. We’re looking forward to announcing new HDI features very soon.”

Polyga Inc., a company that develops effective 3D scanning and mesh processing software, announces that it has reached an agreement with LMI Technologies to manage all future developments of the HDI Advance series of 3D scanners.

Starting today, Polyga will oversee the product development, distribution channels, sales, and technical support for these systems and its 3D scanning software, FlexScan3D.

“Our team is very excited about the future of the HDI Advance 3D scanners,” said Thomas Tong, President of Polyga Inc. “Our company’s philosophy has always been about creating 3D scanning technologies people will actually enjoy using to accomplish projects in a faster and simpler way. Our focus for the next phase of the HDI Advance development is to continue to create even better 3D scanning experiences by incorporating our company’s values. We’re looking forward to announcing new HDI features very soon.”

“Polyga brings a fresh perspective to the 3D reverse engineering market by questioning how products and workflows are overly complicated and finding new ways to improve the customer experience," said Len Chamberlain, VP of Sales at LMI Technologies. "We’re confident that Polyga will push the boundaries of 3D scanning and take the HDI Advance line of 3D scanners to the next level.”

Polyga will continue to provide technical support to existing customers for the HDI Advance product line, as well as elevate the HDI Advance 3D scanning experience with further developments to FlexScan3D software.

The HDI Advance 3D scanning systems can be purchased by contacting Polyga directly or through one of its worldwide distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.polyga.com.

