Movoto Real Estate “Movoto is paving the way for real estate’s future with their innovation and out-of-the-box thinking,” Diana said.

With over 12 years of real estate experience, Diana Monroy has seen the ups and downs of the ever-changing real estate market. The one consistent has been her commitment to her clients.

“It’s all about my clients’ needs,” said Diana. “Whether they need to see a showing after hours, weekends, or holidays, I’m there. I adapt to accommodate my clients’ schedules.”

Monroy jumped at the chance to work for Movoto after seeing their proven success and growth in the market.

Diana’s long list of specialties include:



First-time home buyers

Repeat buyers looking to up-size or down-size

Investment properties to rent out or flip

Suburban acreage properties and ranchos

High-end homes

Apartment and condominium units for purchase or sale

Representing buyers and sellers alike, including moves into or out of the local area

Being bilingual allows Diana to serve the English and Spanish-speaking community alike.

“I live for the moment when I hand my clients the keys to their new home. It gives me such a sense of accomplishment, like I’ve won a trophy!” said Diana.

“I’m excited to grow with such an innovative brokerage.”

About Movoto

Movoto Real Estate was founded on a simple principle: Selling and buying real estate is too complicated. That’s why Movoto has dedicated over a decade to simplifying it. From humble beginnings as a three-person startup in 2005, the company has grown to become the second largest online real estate brokerage in the US and the only one licensed in all 50 states.

With the backing of Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., owner of the largest real estate portal in Japan, Movoto has developed a network of over 3,500 real estate agents. Movoto was selected four years in a row for Inc. Magazine’s 500|5000 fastest growing private companies. Over 26,000 clients have trusted Movoto agents with buying or selling their home and over 60 million people search for homes on Movoto each year. Learn more at movoto.com.