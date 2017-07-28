Portable Vision and Recording System for Equine Industry

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE –July 25, 2017

Hyndsight Vision Introduces Safety Monitoring Vision and Recording System for the Equine Industry

Peterborough, NH - Hyndsight Vision System introducing a recording version of its popular wire-free vision system, Journey, for the equine industry that helps minimize stressful situations while in transit, allowing for greater well-being and health for trailered horses. Users can enjoy all the benefits of Journey, but with the ability to record simultaneously, while still providing real-time recording and video stream, remote on/off capability, and high definition recording quality that can be stored on a 32 MB SD card for easy removal and downloading.

Capture is comprised of a custom designed camera and monitor with a sunlight readable screen, antenna set, and two mounts in a solid case. It’s rugged, water resistant and provides a real-to-life visual field. The system provides real-time recording and video stream through a direct wire-free connection (camera to monitor) and a clear image that can transmit up to one-third of a mile with direct line of sight.

One of the revolutionary highlights of Capture is that it can be mounted literally anywhere with the ability to pair-up to four cameras per monitor with each camera having separate recording capability. Mounted within seconds on the inside of a trailer, Capture allows the driver to fully view the trailer interior. Once the horse has arrived at its destination, whether placed in a stall or pen, the camera can be re-purposed for monitoring the animal.

Capture has a 3 to 4- hour battery life before charging is required or can be optionally hard-wired. Three different lens angles are integrated into one camera and can be selected with a simple push of a button, offering additional flexibility and options for use in any environment.

“While Journey has enjoyed tremendous popularity in the equine industry, many of our customers have encouraged us to develop a system that also has recording capability, notes Melissa Thompson, CEO of Hyndsight. “This breakthrough system offers the equine industry a perfect system for monitoring horses in a trailer and in the evening you can easily move the camera and monitor wherever needed.

