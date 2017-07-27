Information on Destination Weddings Wedding should be filled with blessings and joy, and Charming Travel Destinations makes sure that couples and their loved ones can enjoy and celebrate.

Charming Travel Destinations now offers more opportunities for couples to create their dream wedding. Due to popular demand, the travel company now helps create destination weddings all over the world.

According to multiple studies, around 20 percent of all weddings are destination weddings and around 70 guests attend them on average. Non-traditional weddings are trending, and now they come in all different sizes, locations and styles.

With the large amounts of planning and logistics involved, most couples seek the services of larger travel and event companies. Although Charming Travel Destinations weddings primarily specialized in Asia, the company has received many requests to Europe, Latin America, North America and Africa.

In its efforts to turn every dream into a reality, the company decided to expand its destination offerings. Senior Event Consultant Jean Leong explains that the company’s expansion is to help create unforgettable memories for couples.

“Wedding should be filled with blessings and joy, and Charming Travel Destinations makes sure that couples and their loved ones can enjoy and celebrate. Whether it is the ceremony, reception, rehearsal, get-together, travel arrangement or honeymoon, we are here to help fulfill that dream wedding,” said Leong.

Couples, planners or friends can contact the agency on their website for initial consultation. With the company’s multilingual staff, anyone can seek its services.

Charming Travel Destinations diverse experience with corporate events, group travels and custom tours distinguishes its services with most in the industry that solely offer weddings. With the company’s range of expertise, consultants are able to work with multiple interests and requests. Couples are also able to join the company’s exclusive rewards program for future vacation trips.

To learn more about destination weddings, visit https://charmingtraveldestinations.com/destination-weddings/ or follow us on Facebook to read more announcements and posts.

About Charming Travel Destinations

Charming Travel Destinations is a major tour operator in North America arranging exclusive group, independent, student and corporate travels. With over 25 years of knowledge and experience, Charming Travel Destinations promises the best quality performance, service and products in the travel industry. For more information, please visit https://charmingtraveldestinations.com/