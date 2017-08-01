FFI GEN Website

The FFI Certificate in Family Business Advising (CFBA) and FFI Certificate in Family Wealth Advising (CFWA) benefit both family business advisors and their clients by establishing knowledge standards for better serving family-owned enterprises and families of wealth. Over 400 individuals from nearly 50 countries have completed the online and hybrid GEN programs, which were launched in 2012.

FFI GEN courses are designed for busy professionals and are available online 24/7. Each GEN course features both synchronous and asynchronous coursework, including 3–4 online self-paced lessons, and a Capstone final seminar at the end of the quarter. These final seminars are available online via live video conferencing. The distinguished, and internationally recognized, faculty are actively engaged in their respective fields as advisors, consultants, educators, therapists, attorneys and wealth managers.

Certificate in Family Business Advising (CFBA)

Stuart Alexander, NatWest, Kent, England

Adrian Eady, NatWest, London, England

Victoria Kerton, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Crawley, England

Iain Macfarlane, NatWest, London, England

Stuart May, Coutts & Co., London, England

Stephen Ronan, NatWest, Harrow, England

Gavin White, The Royal Bank of Scotland, London, England

Paul Williams, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Reading, England

Andrea Baars, Ernst & Young GmbH, Essen, Germany

Kenton Hillman, Ulster Bank, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Damien Long, Ulster Bank, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Iain McFee, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Stornoway, Scotland

Carrie Hall, EY, Atlanta, GA USA

Roland Kidwell, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL USA

Christine Wittmeyer, TurboPro Incorporated, Lancaster, NY USA

Amy Zehnder, Ascent Private Capital Management, Denver, CO USA

Certificate in Family Wealth Advising (CFWA)

Oscar Brieno Garza, Prospere Legatum, San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico

Certificate in Family Business Advising (CFBA) and Family Wealth Advising (CFWA)

Duane O’Donnell, Credit Suisse, Sydney, Australia

Tam Chee Chong, Deloitte, Singapore

Richard Loi, Deloitte, Singapore

Carrie Ng, Deloitte, Singapore

Honora Ducatillon, Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) SA, Geneva, Switzerland

Marnie Bodine, Bodine Consulting Services, LLC, Colbert, WA USA

Anne Hargrave, The Family Business Consulting Group, Madison, NJ USA

Advanced Certificate in Family Business Advising (ACFBA)

Gregoire Imfeld, Pictet & Cie, Geneva, Switzerland

