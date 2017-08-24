Avaya Recognizes NVT Phybridge with 2017 DevConnect Excellence Award

We wanted to formally recognize those companies that demonstrated leadership in innovation and unwavering commitment to helping our mutual customers attain new successes in their respective business operations.

NVT Phybridge, Inc., a leader in power over long reach Ethernet technology that makes flawless IP connections possible for longer distances, announces today that it has received the DevConnect Select Product Program Excellence Award for 2017. Avaya, a leading global provider of business communications software, systems and services, awarded NVT Phybridge for its solution excellence and commitment to its sales, channels, and customers.

"Avaya’s commitment to customers extends to our Technology Partner community as well. For many, the value delivered by Avaya's ecosystem often exceeds their expectations and delivers greater business benefits than they ever imagined. With these DevConnect Select Product Program Excellence Awards, we wanted to formally recognize those companies that demonstrated leadership in innovation and unwavering commitment to helping our mutual customers attain new successes in their respective business operations." Eric Rossman, Vice President, Developer Relations, Avaya

The selection criteria for the SPP Excellence Award measures significant and consistent contributions to Avaya’s business across a number of initiatives. Among these are successful partnering with Avaya’s sales and channels teams around the world; specific solution capabilities and characteristics of excellence; innovation and creativity in addressing business challenges; services to build strong customer relationships; and commitment to the promotion and growth of Avaya as a Select Product Program partner.

NVT Phybridge was recognized for its PoLRE (Power over Long Reach Ethernet) IP-enabling managed and unmanaged portfolio, which provides Avaya customers with risk-free, non-disruptive migration paths to IP, enabling them to realize business growth through their current and future technology investments. "The NVT Phybridge PoLRE solution is helping us accelerate migrating our customer base from TDM to IP-based unified communications platforms in a quick, easy, and cost effective way. Without costly LAN infrastructure upgrades, we are able to deploy Avaya IP Phones in a fraction of the time, while minimizing disruption to our customer’s operations.” Andrew Bale, VP sales, JT Global

PoLRE is the only Select Product Program offering that provides Avaya’s TDM customers with an approved, plug-and-play solution that uses the established single-pair UTP/CAT3 cabling to deliver full-powered PoE up to 1,200ft (365m). That’s complete IP connectivity for the entire network, devices, and applications 4Xs farther than standard Ethernet limits leveraging the existing cabling infrastructure. “It’s our business to eliminate the expense, mess, complexity, and risks that are inevitable with re-cabling to support IP wherever it’s needed most. The PoLRE solution is critically important in helping Avaya’s customers protect their existing infrastructure investments while achieving their IP advancement goals,” Steven Fair, EVP, NVT Phybridge.

ABOUT NVT PHYBRIDGE, INC.

Founded in 2007, NVT Phybridge, Inc. is the leader in Power over Long Reach Ethernet (PoLRE), making IP connections in farther places simple and affordable. Our CHARIoT Series of switches help customers migrate to an IP-based network, transforming the existing or new infrastructure into an IP path with power. We are a North American-based technology company with global reach dedicated to practical innovation. Our number one priority is bringing innovative and affordable solutions to market that are technologically advanced as well as practical for the customer.

ABOUT AVAYA DEVCONNECT SELECT PRODUCT PROGRAM

Solutions offered through the Select Product Program are chosen for their strategic value in the marketplace and for their proven interoperability with Avaya technology. Each is available for order directly from Avaya and its extensive network of channel partners, with delivery, implementation, service and support provided by Select Product Program companies. Learn more about these and other DevConnect Technology Partner and Select Product solutions by visiting http://www.devconnectmarketplace.com or http://www.avaya.com/devconnect.