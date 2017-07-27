FanWide Launches New Social App for Sports Fans

We are building communities of out-of-market sports fans, such as work transplants, students, military, travelers and locals that have unsubscribed from cable, and are helping them find a home wherever they live or travel.

FanWide, (http://www.FanWide.com) the company dedicated to connecting sports fans nationwide, today announced the release of a free mobile app designed to transform how consumers connect and watch sports. Available on the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android, FanWide helps fans, sports fan clubs and alumni groups find the best place to watch their teams, meet other fans and host customized watch parties.

The app uses FanWide’s Sports Data Platform, the authoritative database of more than 7,000 watch party locations and sports fan group meetups across the country, to direct fans to the best place to watch their favorite teams and other large sporting events. FanWide helps fans of every major U.S. sports league, including NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and NCAA Football and Basketball, along with European and International Soccer.

The growing social network is also expanding into horse racing, cricket, rugby, golf, tennis and Esports – providing fans of every sport with in depth data on watch party and meetup locations.

“Today’s sports fans want to find the closest place to connect with other local fans of their favorite team, in a bar or restaurant that is guaranteed to featuring their team’s game, with sound,” said Symon Perriman, President & Founder of FanWide. “We are building communities of out-of-market sports fans, such as work transplants, students, military and travelers, as well as locals who have unsubscribed from cable, and are helping them all find a place to connect with other fans as passionate as them - wherever they live or travel.”

Since launching in September 2016, FanWide’s has helped fans across the country connect by organizing hundreds of local watch parties and promoting more than 100,000 via their platform - ensuring that fans nationwide find the ideal location to watch their favorite sports events.

The new app for iOS and Android is the best way for sports fans to socialize with other fans of their favorite teams and enjoy a game day experience outside of their home or a stadium.

The FanWide app’s features help sports fans:



Select their favorite pro and college teams and connect with other local fans.

Find local watch parties for their teams or big sports events in every city.

Receive exclusive drink and food specials and promotions from the bar, restaurant or venue hosting the watch party, just for checking in at a game or event.

Discover new bars or restaurants that offer a perfect viewing experience for sports through an easy-to-use dynamic search and map.

Get notifications about their team’s watch parties and special offers available at each event.

The app also provides a digital platform for fan clubs and alumni groups nationwide. FanWide helps college and pro fan clubs grow and manage their network, by hosting, organizing and promoting more events to increase fan engagement.

FanWide is free on Apple’s App Store and on Google Play.

For screen shots of the new app, please visit here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8dkrcvg2ebert3j/AAAvywueWs3r28Tlmr63DwGja?dl=0

For more information on FanWide, visit http://www.FanWide.com.

If you are a fan club or alumni group interested in connecting with FanWide, visit http://www.fanwide.com/club/overview or email Clubs@FanWide.com.

Sports fans interested in organizing a watch party should email Parties(at)FanWide(dot)com.

Check out this short 15-second video for a quick overview of FanWide’s benefits for sports fans: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZUGHI--ln4