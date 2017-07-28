Industry 4.0 Accelerator, QiO Adds Product Marketing Leader

Optimism for Industry 4.0 to drive operational efficiency, harness new revenue streams and create closer relationships with customers continues to grow. In a recent McKinsey’s survey 60% of respondents are more optimistic versus a year ago regarding the potential of Industry 4.0. While optimism continues to rise, challenges to adopting Industry 4.0 persist, with the need for technology platform and roadmaps identified as key concerns. QiO has established a reputation for fast time to value solutions to accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0.

To grow their leadership team, QiO announced today the appointment of Mr. Mike Hitmar as Product Marketing Director. Based in the US, Mr. Hitmar will lead product strategy, market positioning and planning of industry solutions built on the QiO NAUTILIANTM Platform.

QiO’s NAUTILIANTM Platform is a open cloud-native and cloud-neutral platform that enables industrials and manufacturers to rapidly deploy advanced analytical application templates with complete sovereignty over their data and innovation.

With clients on three continents, QiO, headquartered in Farnborough, UK, has doubled its headcount and added operations in Singapore, Germany, India, the United States and Canada.

Mr. Hitmar joins QiO from SAS Institute, a US-based analytics software company, where he was responsible for product marketing, industry strategy and positioning of their portfolio to the manufacturing industry. Prior to this, he spent five years at OEConnection, a SaaS startup company, as a product manager where he designed, developed and brought to market solutions to improve service management at Automotive customers.

Earlier in his career, Mike worked on the factory floor as an Industrial Engineer at General Motors and later a marketing role in GM’s Global Sales, Service and Marketing organization. Mr Hitmar holds degrees in Industrial and Systems Engineering and a MBA.

“Mike’s experience as an industrial engineer, combined with his knowledge of advanced analytics and software solutions greatly enhances our leadership team as QiO brings to market SaaS application templates for Industry 4.0,” says Baz Khuti, CEO and Co-founder of QiO.

“QiO is truly different than other vendors in the Industry 4.0,” says Mr. Hitmar. “Their combination of advanced technology, excellent customer service and ability to execute projects in weeks, not months sets them apart from others. I am excited to join an impressive team to develop and launch innovative products that extend QiO’s NAUTILIAN platform.”

About QiO

QiO is a fast-growing Industry 4.0 software company that enables global industrials and manufacturers to quickly improve operational efficiency, productivity and safety. Based in the UK, QiO delivers technology that helps industrial engineers simulate, predict, collaborate and optimize business processes to drive better outcomes. For more information on QiO, please visit qio.io

