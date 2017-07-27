New Mesothelioma Drug Trial Stopped The outcome of this phase 2 study with anetumab ravtansine in recurrent malignant pleural mesothelioma is disappointing...

One of the three companies involved in the development of an antibody-drug conjugate for recurrent malignant mesothelioma say the drug does not work as well as it was hoped it would. Surviving Mesothelioma has the details. Click here to read the full story.

MorphoSys, one the developers of anetumab ravtansine, said in a statement that the Phase II trial of the antibody-drug conjugate failed to meet its primary endpoint, which was to slow the progression of pleural mesothelioma in previously-treated patients.

"The outcome of this phase 2 study with anetumab ravtansine in recurrent malignant pleural mesothelioma is disappointing, in particular for the patients suffering from this serious and extremely difficult to treat disease", said Dr. Markus Enzelberger, Interim Chief Scientific Officer for MorphoSys.

Antibody-drug conjugates combine a powerful cancer-fighting drug with an antibody that targets a specific protein overproduced by cancer cells. In the case of pleural mesothelioma, the targeted protein was mesothelin.

“We have been following the progression of this drug for some time," says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma. "This is certainly discouraging news for mesothelioma patients and their families since the early trials of this drug suggested that it might have real potential to extend mesothelioma survival.”

To read the details of the trial and this week’s announcement, see Antibody-Drug Conjugate Fails to Stop Recurrent Pleural Mesothelioma, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

“MorphoSys Announces That Its Partner Bayer Reports On Phase 2 Study of Investigational Anetumab Ravtansine in Second-Line Mesothelioma”, July 21, 2017, MorphoSys website, https://www.morphosys.com/media-investors/media-center/morphosys-announces-that-its-partner-bayer-reports-on-phase-2-study-of

For more than a decade, Surviving Mesothelioma has brought readers the most important and ground-breaking news on the causes, diagnosis and treatment of mesothelioma. All Surviving Mesothelioma news is gathered and reported directly from the peer-reviewed medical literature. Written for patients and their loved ones, Surviving Mesothelioma news helps families make more informed decisions.