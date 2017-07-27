The heart of the piece lies in its simplicity: creating something organic in an augmented world.

MIYUBI was conceived and directed by Félix Lajeunesse and Paul Raphaël, and co-written with Owen Burke at Funny or Die, the premier comedy brand founded by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Funny or Die is known for creating award-winning, high-quality content with a global audience of more than 70 million. The project represents Funny or Die’s first feature foray into virtual reality. MIYUBI features a fantastic cast including Jeff Goldblum (as the Creator), P.J. Byrne, Owen Vaccaro, Richard Riehle, Emily Bergl, Ted Sutherland and Tatum Kensington Bailey. The production team included Stéphane Rituit, Ryan Horrigan, Chris Bruss, Christian Heuer (Executive Producers) and Mathieu Dumont (Producer).

MIYUBI represents a first-of-its-kind production in the cinematic virtual reality space. The experience has the viewer inhabit the body of a Japanese toy robot, gifted to a child by his father in early 1980’s suburban America. The presence of Miyubi in the family opens up issues of being tossed aside and forgotten, of the age of machines taking over, and most importantly, of not being loved enough by one other. Although Miyubi’s novelty begins to wane within the family, the little robot ultimately has a lasting impact on the family.

Felix & Paul Studios held the world premiere for MIYUBI at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2017, and the experience has received a very positive reception from festivalgoers, critics and the press. MIYUBI has exhibited at South by Southwest, Cannes Next Marchés, VR Arles (where it won the “Grand Prix” award), Vision VR/AR Summit (where it won “Best 360 Experience”), Paris Virtual Film Festival (where it was honored with the “Masque d’Or”), Sydney Film Festival and the Melbourne Film Festival and will be featured at the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

MIYUBI has been praised by the industry for its use of the narrative form in an interactive medium. The heart of the piece lies in its simplicity: creating something organic in an augmented world. With MIYUBI, we hope to push the boundaries of VR as the next mainstream entertainment medium.

Felix & Paul Studios is the industry leader in the field of high-end cinematic virtual reality with an unparalleled reputation for producing the highest quality experiences in this emerging new medium. The studio combines technological innovation with a unique, pioneering and in-depth approach to the new art of virtual reality storytelling—creating ground-breaking original cinematic experiences (MIYUBI, Nomads series, Strangers) and collaborations with existing franchises (Jurassic World, Cirque du Soleil, Fox Searchlight’s Wild) and world-renowned personalities and leaders (President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, LeBron James, President Bill Clinton).

The company is the world’s only full spectrum VR studio, showcasing end-to-end creative and technological know-how and proprietary tools within one company—including best-in-class spherical 3D camera systems, production and post-production software and processes, and specialized audio capture, design and processing through its Headspace Studios division.

With its headquarters in Montreal, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, CA, Felix & Paul Studios has a highly experienced team of over 60 VR specialists and is backed by Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Comcast Ventures, OMERS Ventures, Investment Quebec and the Phi Group.

