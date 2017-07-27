We help modern companies and distributed teams instantly curate, connect and share the knowledge and content that matters most to them.

Shelf, the transformational content sharing platform that helps distributed teams organize and instantly access their most important content in one place is officially launching after securing 2.2M in seed funding from SeedInvest, CT Innovations, and NY Angels.



Shelf helps teams surface their most important content so they can find any resource in seconds boosting productivity and performance. The platform’s proprietary technology offers cutting edge technology that lets people search inside of documents, images and will soon suggest content they didn’t even know existed. This enables teams to save time, aggravation and confusion so they can compete at the highest level.

“I learned about the 'search gap’ through my years of running a software company building SharePoint platforms and using Confluence. We think there is an immense opportunity for Shelf is disrupt the $28 Billion dollar a year Enterprise Content Management market,” said Sedarius Perrotta, Shelf Founder and CEO, “At Shelf, we help modern companies and distributed teams instantly curate, connect and share the knowledge and content that matters most to them.”



Shelf solves the issue of modern information overload and disconnected platforms by incorporating the “Science of Organization.” Shelf was built in consultation with Harvard librarians, knowledge management gurus, change management experts, and information architects. The result is an intuitive platform that harnesses knowledge of human psychology to work as effectively as possible.



“The future of work is going to look very different. Cloud services can’t just integrate with one another to make tasks easier, they need to be part of a workflow across an increasingly distributed workforce. Currently the way content is being managed across these distributed teams is inefficient. Both enterprises and SMB’s are going to need a better way to manage their most important content. I see Shelf as a key solution for the workplace of tomorrow,” summarized Shelf investor and former Cisco Senior Director of Cloud & SaaS Services - Ratan Agarwal.



About Shelf

Shelf is on a mission is to disrupt the $28 billion dollar a year Enterprise Content Management market and help millions of distributed teams throughout the globe accelerate their ability to learn, share, and succeed.

Shelf is a freemium SaaS content sharing platform that helps distributed companies organize and instantly access their most important content in a centralized place.Shelf does this by integrating with the places where people work. Whether this be through Chrome or Firefox as a browser web clipper or through syncing folders from Dropbox or Drive, Shelf enables content to easily be captured in a centralized place. Once content is inside of Shelf, the technology makes it easy to find anything instantly through in-document search, OCR technology and advanced filters that allow content to be found by approximate date, content source, tags or the person who created it. In the near future, Shelf will automatically suggest relevant content to users, auto-tag, auto-organize and automatically connect people and expertise. The Shelf team is reimagining the content library for the modern and distributed workplace.