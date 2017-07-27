This new application will allow us to deliver high-quality clinical test results faster from whole blood samples, taking our cancer patient care to the next level by personalizing their treatment.

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. a leader in liquid biopsy technology for cancer research and precision medicine, today announced that its LiquidBiopsy rare cell and cell-free isolation platform has been deployed at Severance Hospital of the Yonsei University Health System. Located in Gangnam-Gu, Seoul, Severance Hospital is one of the oldest and largest university hospitals in South Korea and has been treating patients continuously for 130 years.

The LiquidBiopsy system at Severance Hospital will enable quick-turnaround blood sample-to-sequence workflows supporting genomic research and testing for cancer patients. The system will support programs across various indications including breast, prostate and lung cancer.

"The LiquidBiopsy system will significantly improve our sequencing workflows, allowing our lab to operate at a higher scale,” said Joon Jeong, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of the Department of Surgery and Director of the Breast Cancer Center at Gangnam Severance Hospital. “This new application will allow us to deliver high-quality clinical test results faster from whole blood samples, taking our cancer patient care to the next level by personalizing their treatment.”

The LiquidBiopsy platform is a turn-key system that supports a number of key liquid biopsy applications, including the isolation of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) to gain access to their DNA and RNA, cell-free DNA (cfDNA), exosomes, and platelets. The platform delivers ultra-high purity output that enables downstream molecular characterization such as protein analysis of CTCs and sequencing of the isolated DNA/RNA. This allows researchers gain a better understanding of tumor heterogeneity and provides access to clinically actionable biomarkers from a standard blood sample.

“We are extremely happy to support Prof. Jeong’s work at Gangnam Severance Hospital and look forward to his continued success in cancer research and novel patient treatment,” commented André de Fusco, Cynvenio’s CEO, “To advance medical knowledge and improve patient outcomes we are making our LiquidBiopsy technology available cost-effectively to hospitals and research centers worldwide.”

About Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Cynvenio’s LiquidBiopsy testing technology is leading the way to more affordable and clinically actionable precision medicine strategies for cancer patients. Among the company’s breakthroughs is its line of ClearID® tests for greatly improved cancer detection and monitoring via a patient-friendly blood draw, and a suite of proprietary, distributable LiquidBiopsy® platforms and consumables for deployment in hospitals and third party diagnostic labs. Cynvenio is based in Westlake Village, California. For more information, please visit http://www.cynvenio.com, http://www.clearidmonitoring.com, and http://www.liquidbiopsy.com.

LiquidBiopsy is CE-marked and registered with the CFDA in China.

LiquidBiopsy® and ClearID® are registered trademarks of Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.