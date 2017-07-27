Axcient and eFolder Announce Merger

eFolder This merger enables us to deliver a far more complete suite of solutions to businesses as they face today’s biggest IT challenges - Matt Nachtrab - eFolder, CEO

eFolder, the leading provider of data protection solutions for the IT Channel, and Axcient, the recognized leader in Disaster Recover-as-a-Service (DRaaS) solutions, today announced their merger.

The combination brings together proven innovators with a shared belief in simplifying the way businesses protect data, ensure IT infrastructure availability, and maximize employee productivity. The eFolder family of products makes it simple for managed service providers (MSPs) and their SMB clients to protect data, sync and share information, and recover servers, through leading products including eFolder Replibit, Anchor, and Cloudfinder. Axcient makes it easy for SMBs and mid-market customers to replicate and recover their entire IT infrastructure in less than an hour through its award winning Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) platform, and is recognized by Gartner, Forrester and IDC as a leader in the space. By bringing together the strengths of both Axcient and eFolder, the combined company will be able to service the full spectrum of businesses – from SMB to mid-market - with a broader set of solutions designed to maximize IT availability and employee productivity.

The combined entity will continue operations in Denver, CO; Mountain View, CA; Austin, TX; and Smolensk, Russia with over 100 team members in R&D showing an ongoing dedication to innovation and to ensuring that both new and existing customers have the best solutions in the market. With more than 50,000 customers and 400,000 endpoints under management, the combined company is positioned to be the market leader.

Matt Nachtrab has been named Chief Executive Officer of the combined companies, with Kevin Hoffman as Chief Technology Officer and Justin Moore as Chief Strategy Officer.

“I’m extremely excited to be leading this next chapter for Axcient and eFolder, and continuing to lean upon our core values to provide the best offerings for both MSPs and their clients,” said Matt Nachtrab. “This merger enables us to deliver a far more complete suite of solutions to businesses as they face today’s biggest IT challenges – protecting against the ever-increasing number of threats to data and infrastructure.”

“I look forward to building upon and bringing together Axcient’s and eFolder’s industry-leading technologies,” said Kevin Hoffman. “MSPs today are often forced to partner with multiple vendors to serve their clients of varying sizes. Our goal is to provide a single integrated cloud-managed solution that cost-effectively scales down to provide resiliency for single-server SMBs, while effortlessly scaling up meeting the needs of mid-market companies with 100s or 1000s of virtual machines.”

“This merger is an exciting development in the business continuity industry,” said Justin Moore, Axcient founder. “Axcient joining forces with eFolder creates the most complete platform for protecting data and ensuring the availability of IT systems. MSPs and mid-market customers now have a single vendor they can trust to ensure employees always have access to the applications and information they need when they need it in today’s high-velocity business climate.”

Strategic Rationale



A Leading SaaS Company Focused on MSP, SMB and Mid-Market IT Challenges – Assets from both companies fill gaps in their respective product lines, resulting in better experiences and outcomes for our customers. In addition, the scale and stability of the combined company enables accelerated growth of the businesses.

A Shared Focus on Innovation Enhanced by Scale – The merger brings together the combined resources of each company to address the challenges customers face in the wake of increased cyber threats, the proliferation of data across disparate platforms and applications, and the adoption of hybrid-cloud architectures compounded by the increased reliance on digital assets and decreased tolerance for IT downtime and outages.

A Talented Team Positioned to Capture Exciting Growth Opportunities – Through a commitment to retaining the best talent from both companies, the new combined company will have more resources to pursue growth strategies and to provide customers with the best experience, all led by a seasoned management team with a track record of success in the MSP, SMB and Mid-market.

A Market Leading Technology Platform – The combined platform represents more than 40 patents pending or granted and uniquely provides full compute and network continuity in the cloud, provable site recovery time objectives of 1 hour, virtual development and test lab capability, and single-click, orchestrated disaster recovery testing and failover. MSPs and their clients can eliminate redundant infrastructures to achieve unprecedented levels of deduplication, compression, and optimization of data.

A Dominant Channel Ecosystem That Includes North America’s Largest MSPs – The combined company will have close to 4,000 MSPs including more than 90% of the 100 largest MSPs in North America. Bringing together best practices for channel acquisition, channel enablement and channel support will enable the company to help MSPs increase revenue, improve margin and achieve higher levels of customer retention.

About Axcient (@Axcient)

Axcient solves complicated technology problems with powerfully simple cloud solutions to enable businesses to run at their full potential. Axcient’s cloud-based disaster recovery and data protection platform empowers businesses of all sizes to operate with the resilience and agility of the world’s largest enterprises while dramatically reducing data center footprint, complexity and cost. Thousands of businesses trust Axcient to keep their applications running, their data centers lean and employees productive.

About eFolder (@eFolder)

eFolder delivers cloud business continuity, cloud file sync, and cloud to cloud backup solutions through its network of MSPs, cloud service providers, system integrators, and VARs. eFolder enables its partners to protect and empower business productivity for their clients, and generate highly profitable, recurring revenue. eFolder also empowers cost-effective partner and end-user private clouds, allowing partners to meet the needs of any client, regardless of size or readiness to engage in public cloud services.

