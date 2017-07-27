ClearHealth Quality Institute Holds First Board Meeting

ClearHealth Quality InstituteTM (CHQI) held its first board meeting last week as the new accreditation organization continues to gain momentum. CHQI’s board of directors includes nationally recognized health care experts representing a wide range of stakeholders.

“CHQI is led by dynamic thought leaders at the board, committee and staff levels,” remarks Joel V. Brill, MD, FACP, CHQI Board Chair. “I am looking forward to providing strategic leadership to the organization as it pursues its quality-based mission.” Brill is nationally known for his leadership in quality and value-based payment.

The CHQI Board includes the following thought leaders:



Joel V. Brill, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Predictive Health (CHQI Board Chair)

Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President & CEO, Schooner Strategies (CHQI Founder and Board Vice-Chair)

Steve Daviss, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, M3 Information LLC

Kara Kukfa, Chief of Staff, The Kennedy Forum

Julie O’Brien BSN, RN, MS, President, AliCare Medical Management

Stephen B. Permison, MD, Principal, Standards Based Programs, Inc.

Eliot Siegel, MD, Professor, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Michael Reisman, MA, JD, President, CHQI (non-voting)

Michael Thompson, President and CEO, National Business Coalition on Health

Thomas (Tom) Wilson, PhD, DrPH, CEO, Trajectory Health Care

The CHQI Board, which will meet bimonthly, oversees CHQI’s quality-based mission. In one of its first actions, the CHQI Board reviewed and approved the formation of several CHQI standards committees that are developing telemedicine and mental health parity accreditation programs. Several additional CHQI board positions are open and nominations are currently open to interested stakeholders.

“It is exciting to be part of an organization that is committed to improving key consumer, quality and business benchmarks related to a myriad of healthcare and insurance services,” adds Garry Carneal, JD, MA, CHQI Founder. “Many insurance regulations and accreditation standards have not been substantively updated for years. That needs to be change, and CHQI is in a perfect position to provide that leadership in several key areas.” Carneal is a leading accreditation expert who has brought over 20 accreditation programs to market since 1996.

“Though its best-in-class accreditation programs, CHQI will play a vital role in promoting accountability for health plans, providers and other stakeholders,” adds Michael Reisman, MA, JD, CHQI President. “CHQI is dedicated to creating new pathways to establish national measurement-based standards for existing healthcare and insurance services. Prior to joining CHQI, Reisman served in the New York Attorney General—Health Care Bureau, which protects the rights of consumers in the health care system.

CHQI was established in 2017 to identify new ways to update the traditional approach to accreditation in healthcare, so that regulations and accreditation standards keep pace with rapid innovation taking place in today’s marketplace. The organization is also committed to an educational approach in promoting quality operations by helping to assess, track and report on trends to enhance key insurance and provider outcomes.

To obtain more information on CHQI’s accreditation programs, please contact Kelsey Haworth, CHQI sales manager at (443) 569-3006 or via email at info(at)chqi.com. If you are interested in nomination someone to CHQI’s board of directors or one of its committees, please contact Doug Clarke, Accreditation Executive Director at (410) 696-7634 or via email at info(at)chqi.com.

# # #