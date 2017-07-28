“The path to selling more and servicing better will always be a mix of both art and science,” Matthews says.

As Byron Matthews explained in a recent keynote address during Elevate, Miller Heiman Group’s EMEA Sales and Service Summit, the three areas that must be addressed to keep up with where the sales and service industry is headed are:



The new types of talent that are needed to drive change and success.

How organizations use technology to enable organizations to keep up in the market.

The approach to training.

“The path to selling more and servicing better will always be a mix of both art and science,” Matthews says. “But we know the science of selling is accelerating, and that requires new ways of thinking and execution. We need to embrace the fact that change is happening at a fast pace and adjust our strategy to fit the new way of selling and service. Talent, technology and training are intertwined, and are the three critical areas sales leaders and sellers must master to prepare for the future.”

To discover how talent, technology and training will impact sales organizations in the future, watch Matthews’ keynote address from EMEA Elevate 2017.

