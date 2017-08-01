A New Face for the Flood Department an Emergency Water Removal Company

Flood Department we have changed our internet marketing strategy to become a more visible online presence to our customers and those searching for services that we offer.

Working hand in hand with HD marketing, the established water removal experts at Flood Department have revamped their online presence with a new website and social media strategy. The change comes at a high point for Flood Department, celebrating years of success with a brand new look that will impress visitors of all kinds. The updated website and social media accounts will serve to benefit new and longtime customers alike, offering easier access to the company’s core services.

Taking advantage of the unique talents at HD marketing, the completely redesigned website offers an intuitive interface, designed to put all the necessary information at visitors’ fingertips. In-depth details on services, company philosophy, experience, and contact information makes working with Flood Department easier than ever. With the click of a button, customers will be able to get in touch with the water removal experts.

Bruce James, Flood Department’s marketing director, shared his thoughts on the company’s new direction, commenting, "we have changed our internet marketing strategy to become a more visible online presence to our customers and those searching for services that we offer. Our target audience includes a multitude of people not typically grouped together and internet marketing is a way to reach them all.” In the coming weeks, James will have the opportunity to prove his point, as Flood Department’s new marketing efforts will reach the eyes of millions all across the country. As of now, the company is focusing on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus to spread the word about their services.

Flood Department specializes in all of the most common problems and concerns associated with flooding, including repair, clean up, and mold removal. Using advanced equipment and established expertise, they aim to take immediate action against these threats to minimize damage and maximize the effect of their service. With experience attending to flood damage from storms, leaky appliances, tornados, hurricanes, sewage backups, and firefighting efforts, they bring some of the most comprehensive services available today.

Serving Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C., and the surrounding areas, Flood Department offers their services to those who need it most. To get in touch today, call at 855-350-0360 for on the spot assistance.