Triblio Wins 2017 CODiE™ Award for Best Marketing Solution

Triblio, an account based marketing provider, has been named the Best Marketing Solution in the 32nd annual SIIA CODiE™ Awards selected over HubSpot and four other finalists.

In 2016, Triblio’s ABM platform won a CODiE™ for Best Digital Marketing Solution.

About Triblio’s Account Based Marketing Solution

“Account based marketing enables marketers to generate demand by engaging multiple stakeholders at target accounts. Using Triblio’s product, marketers coordinate inbound and outbound marketing campaigns with sales plays to target accounts at scale,” said Andre Yee, Chief Executive Officer of Triblio.

Remarks by CODiE judges noted that Triblio's account based marketing platform offers a “superior account segmentation and allows for customization across a range of marketing touch points.” Other CODiE judge remarks mentioned that the Triblio ABM platform “appears to be intuitive and very easy to use across all its functions.”

The judges also recognized Triblio’s ABM platform “connection to 3rd party data sets and internal data for audience creation and granular segmentation . . . [with the] ability to identify and associate anonymous traffic with accounts.”

To generate demand, it is essential to identify anonymous buyer behavior because buyers are waiting longer to fill out forms, if at all.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About SIIA

SIIA is the leading association representing the software and digital content industries. SIIA represents approximately 800 member companies worldwide that develop software and digital information content. SIIA provides global services in government relations, business development, corporate education and intellectual property protection to the leading companies that are setting the pace for the digital age. For more information, visit http://www.siia.net. The Software & Services Division of SIIA (SSD) represents companies that develop the applications, services, infrastructure and tools driving the success of today’s high-tech industry. For more information, visit http://www.siia.net/SSD.

About Triblio

Throughout the B2B purchase journey, known and unknown stakeholders are involved. Triblio's account based marketing platform coordinates account based advertising, web personalization, and sales plays to reach and engage known and unknown stakeholders in target accounts. Companies like Virgin Pulse, Sage, Plex, and SoftwareAG use Triblio to boost leads, sales opportunities, and engagement in target accounts.

Triblio is a 2017 CODiE winner for Best Marketing Solution, and a 2016 winner for Best Digital Marketing Solution. For more information, visit http://www.triblio.com.