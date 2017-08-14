MaintenX International is pleased to announce one of their top executives is celebrating five years as a ServiceChannel Contractor Advisory Board (CAB) Member. Bill Schaphorst, Vice President of Business Development for MaintenX, has served as a board member since the CAB was founded in 2012.

The CAB is comprised of 15 leaders and contractors who come from all different companies in the maintenance industry. With the purpose of identifying issues that are important to contractors and providing an open forum for recommendations and improvements for ServiceChannel products, the CAB meets bi-annually and is enhancing the industry.

“The ServiceChannel Contractor Advisory Board is making facility management more efficient and more productive,” Schaphorst said. “ServiceChannel takes input from contractors and uses that input to get better. We do the same thing at MaintenX. We are constantly asking for feedback from our clients to learn how to become the best we can be.”

ServiceChannel is an international facilities management software company that started in 1999. The company created a cloud-based service automation and reporting platform where all participants can connect and collaborate seamlessly. This system revolutionized facility management, which previously relied on paper and outdated processes to communicate and capture data. The company took this progress a step further with the Contractor Advisory Board, which allows the involvement of contractors who use the technology every day.

“MaintenX greatly benefits from our involvement on this board,” Schaphorst said. “It’s incredible to network with peers within the industry and hear new perspectives, challenges, successes and other best practices. Our company also gets to learn about what’s coming up next with ServiceChannel, which adds to our umbrella of knowledge and experience with the platform.”

For more information about MaintenX, visit http://www.maintenx.com.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.