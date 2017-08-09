When temperatures begin to increase, so does a company’s electric and water bills. With summer in full swing, MaintenX International wants to make sure the water heaters at local businesses are working efficiently. The plumbing and water heater experts at MaintenX are here to help.

“The search for energy efficient solutions never stops for a business owner or facility manager,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “A company’s water heater is a key player when it comes to lowering utility costs. By identifying performance problems and making a few simple changes, your water heater costs can drop significantly.”

For more than 30 years, MaintenX and its national network of knowledgeable and highly trained professionals have helped local businesses with their facility’s efficiency needs. Below are a few tips to help you save this summer:

1. Proper Maintenance

First and foremost, make sure your water heater receives proper maintenance. These maintenance checks will help identify leaks in your system, test water quality and keep your system clean. By investing in a preventative maintenance plan, you will be able to stop problems with your water heater before they even happen, preventing expensive repair costs down the road.

2. Ensure You’re Insulated

Maintaining proper insulation for your company’s water heater can help lower energy costs. Especially with older units, it’s important to insulate the system with an insulation blanket, fiberglass jacket or other material. It’s also a good idea to insulate the hot and cold water pipes. This easy and inexpensive solutions will help save you money every month.

3. Adjust the Thermostat

Lowering your water heater’s thermostat is another way to enjoy savings this summer. Adjust your thermostat to 120 degrees. This will not only prevent scorching water, it will also prevent your electric bill from scorching through your wallet.

4. Drain your Tank

Your water heater needs to be working at its peak performance in order to maximize efficiency. Draining a quarter of your water tank twice a year will help remove any sediment, dirt and other debris from your unit. This solution will ensure your system is performing effectively.

5. Leave it to the Season

Another step business owners and facility managers can take to increase savings is to enact seasonal operation controls on your water heating unit. Each business’ location offers different weather conditions and climates. During summer’s warmer temperatures, you might not even need a water heating system. Scheduling these controls to run and use hot water only when necessary is a great way to optimize energy consumption. This practice can also extend the lifespan of your unit.

