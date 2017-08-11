As summer heats up, you want to make sure your facility stays nice and cool. Although often overlooked, proper window maintenance is an important part of achieving a comfortable indoor climate. MaintenX International wants to help local companies prepare their building for the warmer season. Their experienced technicians are here to help you stop cold air, and money, from going out the window this summer.

“It’s very important to have proper window maintenance for your business or facility,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “Rain, dust and hot temperatures can contribute to a high amount of wear and tear. Keeping your windows in good condition can help extend the longevity of your windows and save you a lot of money on energy bills.”

For more than 30 years, MaintenX and its window care technicians have helped businesses with proper care. Use these simple window solutions to help you save money on your energy bills this summer:

1. Clean Windows

Cleaning your windows can help create a tighter seal when they are closed. Brush off any dirt, sand or other debris that has accumulated in your window tracks. This simple solution will make your windowsills sparkle and save you money.

2. Repair Rotting Wood

In many instances, older buildings have wood windows. It’s important to inspect for any damaged or rotting wood, which can let cold air and energy savings seep through the cracks. With an increase in summer storms, this solution is particularly vital to prevent water damages as well.

3. Replace Cracked Surfaces

Cracked window panes can be a major contributor to energy inefficiencies. If your building is housing a cracked or damaged window, be sure to install a new one immediately.

4. Install Weather Stripping

Weather stripping is a great line of defense against wasted cool air. This inexpensive solution prevents cold air from slipping through cracks. Be sure to install new weather stripping or replace old materials surrounding your company’s windows. Weather stripping is easy to install and can be purchased at any local home improvement store.

5. Seal and Caulk

Every business owner is interested in saving money on electric bills. This is easily attainable when you seal any air gaps in your windows. Apply caulk to windows, covering the areas where your windows touch the trim and where they touch the building. This solution will help remove energy inefficiencies in your building.

6. Host Regular Inspections

Have a licensed professional conduct a thorough inspection of your windows at the start of every new season. From the window frame to the window sash, make sure you get a second opinion from an expert.

