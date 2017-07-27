Inteva Products, LLC, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, received its second consecutive innovation award in the annual Innovation Awards program sponsored by the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA). This year’s recognition was for Inteva’s structurally integrated panoramic sliding sunroof developed in cooperation with Daimler for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

The structurally integrated panoramic sliding sunroof is one of the largest mechanically operated sliding glass panels available globally. Traditionally, roofs have been manufactured as separate modules and considered one of a vehicle’s main subsystems. This roof is one of the first sunroofs ever to be structurally integrated with the vehicle. This approach allowed the automaker to offer one of the largest sunroofs in the industry while maintaining the structural integrity of the vehicle.

The 2017 CLEPA Innovation Awards, organized in cooperation with Deloitte, celebrate automotive excellence in the categories of Environment, Safety, Connectivity & Automation and Cooperation. Inteva and Daimler received the third-place award in the Cooperation category. This year, CLEPA received 56 applications from 31 companies for innovations introduced around the globe.

About Inteva Products, LLC

Inteva Products, LLC is a leading global automotive supplier providing automakers with innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems, Interior Systems, Motors and Electronics, and Roof Systems. Formed in 2008, the tier-one supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing excellent customer service and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based solutions. Inteva employs more than 15,000 people globally and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan USA.

For future company updates, please visit the Inteva Products website, or the company’s Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.