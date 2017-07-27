Global Connected Aircraft Summit Announces 2018 Advisory Board

The Global Connected Aircraft Summit provides airlines, operators, integrators, and technology vendors complete connected solutions – from ground to air and from nose to tail. The Advisory Board is composed of the industry’s most forward thinking leaders. Their main responsibility is to guide the Summit to cover relevant content that will connect business, technology, and industry perspectives that will go beyond just in-flight entertainment to include operations, communications and technologies that impact the aircraft.

This year’s Advisory Board includes:

Andrea Burchett, Group Head, Inflight Commercial, International Airlines Group (IAG)

Roland Brenny, Principal, Information Technology, Flight Crew Systems, Delta Air Lines

Jon Merritt, Director, Flight Operations CNS Programs & Cockpit Technology, United Airlines

Jim Baas, Senior Manager, Flight Technical, FedEx Express

Babar Rahman, Senior Manager, Qatar Airways

Ingigerdur Erlingsdottier, Project Manager, Icelandair

Tara Bamburg, Associate Manager, Southwest Airlines

Max Coppin, Partner Development Manager, Google

James Ladd, Senior Vice President, Digital Aviation, SmartSky Aviation

Richard Nordstrom, Senior Director Global Marketing, Rockwell Collins

Al McGowan, Senior Director, Corporate Strategy & Business Development, Panasonic Avionics

Steve Nolan, Director of Communications, Gogo

Erica Brinker, Senior Director, Business Development, Honeywell Aerospace

Earle Olson, Vice President, Industry Affairs, Airborne Wireless Network

This premier aerospace connectivity summit will be held June 4-6, 2018 at the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa in San Diego, California.

Fore more information, visit http://www.GCASummit.com

