Regroup Mass Notification The live presentation will provide attendees with a good starting point for creating a more secure workplace environment.

Regroup Mass Notification, the award-winning leader in emergency and day-to-day mass communication technology, today announced that it is joining forces with Suzanne Bernier — internationally recognized crisis management expert and author — to present a live webinar on best practices for active shooter prevention and response in the workplace.

This important webinar will take place on Monday, July 31, 2017, at 1 p.m. ET.

The live presentation will provide attendees with a good starting point for creating a more secure workplace environment. Experts will cover necessary procedures, policies and best practices on crisis management, business continuity and the importance of effective communication.

“Recent events across the United States remind us of how critical it is to be prepared for an active shooter. We are pleased to be teaming up with Suzanne to share critical insights on the steps organizations should take to plan for and respond to worst case scenarios,” said Chris Utah, COO of Regroup Mass Notification. “Some webinars are helpful, this one could save lives.”

To register for the event, please visit LINK

To learn more about Regroup Mass Notification, please visit us online at http://www.regroup.com or call us at 855-REGROUP.

About Regroup

Regroup Mass Notification is an emerging leader in critical and non-critical mass communication technology. With years of dedication, backed by experienced, hard-working professionals, Regroup is continually seeking new ways to provide organizations with cutting-edge integrated mass communication solutions.

About Suzanne

Suzanne is a certified, award-winning and internationally-recognized crisis management consultant, speaker and author, who has helped governments, communities and companies plan for and respond to disasters for over twenty years.