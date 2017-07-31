CCA For Social Good, a division of CCA Global Partners, and the United Way of Massachusetts Bay have entered into a partnership to develop an Early Childhood Education (ECE) Shared Resources online knowledge hub containing over 1,600 tools and resources that will have a noticeable, positive impact on the work of early education providers throughout Massachusetts.

“The customization of the ECE Shared Resources online knowledge hub for Massachusetts’ early education providers aligns with United Way’s commitment to adopting innovative solutions that have positive and lasting effects on youth in Massachusetts,” noted Sunindiya Bhalla, Senior Director, Community Impact at the United Way. “This partnership will be a great launching pad for continued development of programs that support the availability of quality early education across the state.”

The over 1,600 tools available on the platform include administrative supports; forms, policies and procedures; professional development resources; human resource management expertise; health and safety guidance; pre-negotiated savings programs and much more - all tools created to directly support a focus on increasing quality of care in early education.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay to customize this online toolkit for providers across their state,” said Denise Sayer, Vice President of CCA For Social Good, the innovator of the resource platform. “ECE Shared Resources supports operational and business efficiencies, giving ECE providers the necessary bandwidth to meet the increasing demands in the industry and an opportunity to save essential time and money that can be reinvested in raising the quality of child care. We are excited to see the impact this will have in Massachusetts.”

Massachusetts joins twenty-six other states that have adopted this platform to strengthen the work of child care directors, teachers and technical assistance staff in support of positive outcomes for children.

For more information on ECE Shared Resources, please contact Erin Holt at eholt(at)ccaglobal(dot)com. For more information on the Massachusetts online platform please contact Brigid Boyd at bboyd(at)supportunitedway(dot)org.

###

About CCA For Social Good

CCA For Social Good is an operating division of CCA Global Partners, a privately held cooperative helping small businesses thrive for 30 years. CCA For Social Good provides web-based platforms that help thousands of nonprofit organizations and early childhood education (ECE) centers manage the administrative aspect of their organizations. The platforms (integrated password-protected websites) deliver a set of powerful tools and shared resources resulting in more efficient and successful operations. CCA For Social Good puts time and money back in the hands of directors and managers of ECE programs, allowing them to focus where it matters most: on the children in their care. To view a sample platform, please visit http://www.ecesharedresources.com.

About United Way of Massachusetts Bay

United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley harnesses the power of communities working together -- individuals, businesses, nonprofit and government agencies -- to create positive, lasting change for people in need. United Way focuses on the two foundations of better lives: financial opportunity and educational success. Our goals are to ensure individuals and families have safe housing, healthy food, quality childcare, jobs that allow them to support themselves and their families, and access to financial tools and coaching to help them build a brighter future. United Way also works to ensure children enter school ready to learn, develop critical social and academic skills, and get the support they need to stay in school and graduate.