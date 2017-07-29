CPG Industry Leader F4SS Announces Speaker Lineup for CI Connect 2017

This is a unique event where attendees can meet, engage and learn from peers, competitors, and alternative industries

Five industry experts to present

The Foundation for Strategic Resourcing (F4SS) has announced the speaker lineup for this year’s CI Connect. The event will be held September 11 to 13, 2017 in Asheville, TN.

CI Connect is the premier event for the secondary packaging/contract manufacturing industry. The event is owned and operated by F4SS and is open to members and non-members.

During the 2 1/2 –day event, attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, tour four innovative Asheville area manufacturing locations, participate in breakout sessions and hear presentations and panel discussions by industry thought-leaders.

“Asheville and its thriving business and community scene are a perfect place for our CPG customers, third party manufacturers, packagers and assemblers to benchmark, network and share best practices that will enhance our industry and improve our capabilities,” says F4SS chair, Steve Weinstein. “This is a unique event where attendees can meet, engage and learn from peers, competitors, and alternative industries in a hands-on forum of leading companies such as P&G, J&J, Kellogg’s, General Mills, Gojo, Unilever, and more.”

The 2017 keynote is Werhner Washington, plant manager, Procter & Gamble Paper Products. Washington’s keynote, “Importance of Culture: Developing, Fostering & Leveraging it to Drive Continuous Improvement,” reflects the theme of this year’s event.

Other presentations and discussions will be given by Brendan Beers, Asheville Business Support Manager, New Belgium Brewery; Joseph Hungerford, director-manufacturing, facilities and technical center operations, Borg Warner Turbo Systems; and Mike Richardson, plant manager, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. Attendees will tour the facilities and learn about the continuous improvement processes of BorgWarner Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and New Belgium Brewing Company.

For more information or to register, visit the F4SS website.

Founded in 2007, F4SS is the association that provides networking, research and educational opportunities for secondary packaging/contract manufacturing professionals. The sharing of best-practices for continuous improvement helps participants to improve culture and efficiency, reduce costs and increase profits at their organizations.