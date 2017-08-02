BYC is more than just a workout, it’s an experience! No matter if you’re a local resident or visiting the city for the first time, BYC training will help you see the city through a different lens.

Plank-on! with company headquarters in Rome, Italy has developed a unique urban fitness tour affording participants the opportunity to train in the most beautiful cities in the world. BYC allows participants to discover things about the city they’ve never known, enjoy fitness techniques from around the globe, and work together to support local causes.

Participants use headphones designed specifically for this training format to provide city tour information, fitness instructions, and music created by renowned DJs Marco Bartolucci and Club Culture Records.

“I had a great workout with BYC Training in Vancouver. My waist and legs already feel trimmer. It didn't seem like a very intense workout during the moment as we had beautiful scenery, upbeat music and a very knowledgeable city tour guide. However, I could definitely feel it the next day. I'm glad I signed up for this event, can't wait to do it again and I would highly recommend it!”

5-21-17 - Olga - Vancouver BYC Participant

After successful events in Italy, France, and Canada, Italian master trainer, Gianluca Petrai joined by local tour guides and trainers will kick off the US leg of the BYC tour in Oceanside, CA Saturday, August 5th. Plank-on will go on to host events in Santa Monica, San Francisco, New York, and Chicago.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION:

Events are open to the general public. Pre-registration is recommended, but not required. Click here for BYC Events (http://www.plank-on.com). The participation fee is $35, and the ticket entitles you to a complete training kit: a guided tour, official event t-shirt, head phone rental, and local and international fitness expertise. A portion of the proceeds will go to a local charity in each city.

TOUR DATES:



Oceanside, CA - August 5th, 7:30am

Check-in at 7am | SpringHill Suites | 110 N Myers St., Oceanside, CA | 2nd Floor Patio

Santa Monica, CA - August 6th, 9:00am

Check-in at 8:30am | West end of the Santa Monica Pier

San Francisco, CA - August 12th, 10:30am

Check-in at 10:00am | Sports Basement | 610 Old Mason St., San Francisco, CA

New York, NY - September 9th, 8:30am

Check-in at 8:00am | Pier 40 Picnic House | 92 Hudson River Greenway, New York, NY

Chicago, IL - September 17th, 9:15am

Check-in at 8:45am | Grant Grove NW of DuSable Harbor | Grant Park, Chicago, IL