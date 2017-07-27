Summit is dedicated to end-user education and networking for Microsoft Dynamics, and since Education is one our PowerObjects’ four pillars for Dynamics 365 success, it’s particularly valuable for us to have a presence.

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company, is proud to announce that they will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the 2017 D365UG/CRMUG/AXUG Summit in Nashville, TN. A recognized Microsoft partner, PowerObjects has been awarded multiple times for providing outstanding service and leadership for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

“Summit is one of the biggest events for PowerObjects every year,” says Jeff Wedren, Director of Marketing at PowerObjects. “It’s the one place every year where we get the chance to talk and network with other Dynamics 365 users to exchange ideas and empower organizations to embrace the full capabilities of the platform.”

This year's D365UG/CRMUG/AXUG Summit will be held in Nashville at the iconic Gaylord Opryland Hotel on October 10th-13th. The Summit is the largest annual gathering of Dynamics D365 users in the United States.

“Summit is dedicated to end-user education and networking for Microsoft Dynamics, and since Education is one our PowerObjects’ four pillars for Dynamics 365 success, it’s particularly valuable for us to have a presence,” says Wedren. “PowerObjects’ team members will be leading multiple speaking sessions on various aspects of Dynamics 365, showcasing our end-to-end capabilities for supporting the entire Dynamics 365 product suite, and sharing our knowledge and expertise with the greater Dynamics community.”

Summit attendees get the chance to experience a wide variety general sessions encapsulating multiple topics, essential peer-to-peer knowledge exchanges, product insight forums, as well as networking opportunities. PowerObjects will have a substantial presence on the Summit expo floor at booth #353, where they will be giving live demos, presenting their innovative solutions that align with the Microsoft vision, and more.

PowerObjects is providing a 10% discount to all clients and prospects attending this year’s Summit. To claim the promotion, registrants must enter the discount code “PRPPO” upon registering. You can learn more about the event here.

About PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company, is a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Winner of the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.