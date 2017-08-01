Welladapt - Empowering Health Hypertension is mobile health's biggest opportunity

Cardiowell the world’s first digital therapeutic for hypertension to help lower the risks associated with hypertension was announced today by WellAdapt Inc. Cardiowell is addressing one of mobile health’s biggest wellness monitoring opportunities by trying to reduce the risks associated with hypertension and stroke by as much as 44%.

According to Centers for Disease Control, three out of four people will die prematurely because of a chronic disease that could have been prevented. One in three people in the USA has hypertension which kills one person every three minutes and will increase by 60% over the next nine years.

Because of the shortage of doctors and nurses, and changes in health insurance, people need to take greater responsibility for their health. Digital therapeutic solutions are now increasingly available to help. To be effective, solutions must be designed to be easy to use and seamlessly fits into a person’s lifestyle.

The digital therapeutic aims to improve health and wellness by combining blood pressure monitoring, medication management, and mindful breathing to help users lower blood pressure. The mobile health platform is based on psychophysiological and behavioral medicine, which empower users to gain greater control of their health and well-being.

Cardiowell is the first to integrate blood pressure monitoring, medication management, and mindful breathing. Based on research, the solution is expected to naturally lower systolic blood pressure by as much as 17 points.

The open platform supports the AppleWatch, consumer heart rate monitors, and medical devices. Cardiowell blood pressure and weight devices connect directly to cellular networks allowing for continuous monitoring. Heart rate monitors detect fluctuations in the heart rhythm allowing analysis of the changes between heartbeats to understand the present and future states of health and wellness.

Yair Lurie, who invented the solution with the goal of helping people take fewer medications, stated that “by continuously monitoring heart rate variability and other vital signs, health and wellness can be tracked and days, where extra rest is advised, can be identified. Over time we expect a user’s breathing to normalize and blood pressure reduced.” The patent pending solution is particularly useful in the workplace which accounts close to 25% of a person's life.

WellAdapt Inc. is developing solutions to reduce the risks associated with hypertension and other chronic diseases. The company aspires to help users gain greater control of their health while reducing medications, hospitalizations, and doctor visits.

Learn more about the Cardiowell App at Cardiowell.io.

