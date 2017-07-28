...we are always looking for ways to improve the experience for the attendees and for our sponsors

LoyaltyMatch Inc. and The Look Company have been chosen by the TD Kitchener Blues Festival to provide interactive technology that will enhance an attendee’s experience at events while collecting data on purchases and musical preferences that will also help the multiple sponsors evaluate their participation.

This year’s festival, with the theme “Blues North Strong and Free” runs from August 10-13, and will be the 17th edition of the event. It is expected to draw more than 150,000 music fans who, over four days, will see 60 performances on six stages. Festival organizers and sponsors want to know which shows and venues attract the most blues lovers and understand what drives these fans toward engagement and transactions. Moving fans from brand awareness to purchase intent is critical for sponsors, in order to understand how fans interact with the festival.

Attendee’s information will be captured when they register to enter the “The Thrill Is Gone, Find The Thrill” contest. As those registered move around the festival locations, interactive kiosks developed by The Look Company and LoyaltyMatch, containing integrated hyper-local mobile engagement technology will collect fan information while entering them to win prizes at the end of the festival.

"At the heart of our festival is the music, of course. However, we are always looking for ways to improve the experience for the attendees and for our sponsors. We believe that the technology that The Look Company and LoyaltyMatch has developed will provide us with a better understanding of our attendees experience and will be significant in our planning for the future," said Rob Barkshire, president of the Kitchener Blues Festival.