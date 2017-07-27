SAE International’s new Advanced Manufacturing Information Products comprise the mobility industry’s only authoritative multimedia collection of timely information that translates new technologies and non-traditional processes into practice.

Advanced manufacturing methods are essential to manufacturers in the aerospace and automotive mobility industries looking to improve the assembly of vehicles and their associated systems, components, and subsystems throughout the entire product life-cycle. However, technical knowledge about emerging methods is not well-disseminated as corporations are protecting their intellectual property to maintain a competitive advantage. SAE International’s new Advanced Manufacturing Information Products comprise the mobility industry’s only authoritative multimedia collection of timely information that translates new technologies and non-traditional processes into practice.

As a neutral professional association dedicated to being the ultimate knowledge source for the aerospace mobility industry, SAE developed new content in short, readable formats to specifically address the practical needs of the aerospace and automotive communities when leveraging these emerging technologies.

These cutting-edge Information Products are available for instant access on SAE MOBILUS, the technical resource platform created by the international automotive and aerospace mobility community to provide a critical advantage to develop the future of automotive engineering.

Engineers and other technical professionals at all levels of experience and all roles in the design and manufacturing processes can access the Information Products for the latest standards and insights pertaining to:

Advanced Methods & Materials



Additive manufacturing

Lightweighting

Advanced alloys

Composite repair

Smart Manufacturing



Augmented reality/wearables

Robotics/artificial intelligence

Digital factory

As part of the Information Products, SAE International is introducing two new content series that make emerging theory accessible to engineers of all experience levels:

Solution Notes: Action-oriented quick reads documenting recent cases of real-world engineers applying advanced manufacturing concepts.

So You Want to Design…: Books — edited for readability — summarizing specific technologies, featuring SAE Technical Paper synopses and interviews with industry leaders.

The Information Products also include Technical Papers and Standards addressing specific areas of interest in advanced manufacturing.

The Advanced Manufacturing Information Products, published by SAE International, are available for organization-wide and individual access with tailored subscriptions.

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our charitable arm, the SAE Foundation, which helps fund programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

http://www.sae.org