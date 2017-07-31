Forthcoming Montana website a first for Ohio-based web developer

eSchoolView K-12 Websites Our tools are easy to use and designed to build efficiency within educational organizations so educators can focus on student achievement.

Hardin Public Schools is set to launch a new website for the 2017-18 school year, marking continued growth of a national design company based in Ohio.

eSchoolView, which serves clients from Georgia to New York to California, is based in Columbus, Ohio with offices in Prescott, Ariz. and Charlotte, NC. The company develops educational management software and creates custom-built websites. Hardin is the company’s first Montana client.

Wyatt Flory, Hardin’s technology director, said eSchoolView was the district’s first choice for a variety of reasons. The product’s ease of use, its cost and the provided support for staff were compelling factors for members of a committee that gathered to make the determination for the direction of the new site.

Once unveiled, Hardin’s new web presence will include a responsive mobile site and will be ADA compliant, other major benefits. The mobile site will mirror the desktop site’s content and conform to the device used by the end-user, regardless of a phone or tablet.

The personalized training and support provided by eSchoolView includes accessibility compliance for ADA regulations. Key staff in Hardin will be taught how to use the system, then train others in the district. Support is unlimited and available by phone, email, virtual sessions and video.

eSchoolView builds sites with its award-winning Content Management System (CMS) which the company specifically developed for K-12 schools. The cloud-based platform is designed to increase efficiency, collaboration and parent engagement.

“The websites we create build bridges between schools and their communities,” eSchoolView Executive Director Rob O’Leary said. “Our tools are easy to use and designed to build efficiency within educational organizations so educators can focus on student achievement.”

eSchoolView was recently identified as a preferred provider for the Greater Phoenix Purchasing Consortium of Schools (GCCPS). In New York, eSchoolView is partners with a number of regional educational service centers (BOCES) that provide services to its member districts at a discounted cost.

Created in 2008, eSchoolView’s revenue growth lands the company near the top third (at 1907) of Inc. Magazine’s 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. for the third consecutive year. The company has received a number of other national recognitions.