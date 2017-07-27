Employees from NutraScience Labs joined over 200 local companies at Jones Beach for the annual Marcum Workplace Challenge on Tuesday, July 25th. Year after year, the Marcum Workplace Challenge has provided our team with an opportunity to come together, have some fun, and – most importantly - support some terrific local, Long Island charities and organizations.

NutraScience Labs, the east coast supplement manufacturing division of Twinlab Consolidation Corporation (TCC), joined over 200 other Long Island-based businesses and teams as participants in the 2017 Marcum Workplace Challenge. The event was held on Tuesday, July 25th at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York.

According to the Marcum Foundation, last year’s challenge resulted in a record 12,000 runners and walkers representing more than 200 local companies. In total, last year’s challenge resulted in $115,000 in donations for the organizations supported by the run, which includes four local charities and the New York State Parks department.

The Marcum Workplace Challenge is Long Island’s largest corporate run-walk for charity. In the 11 years since Marcum LLP became the title sponsor of the event, the Marcum Workplace Challenge has raised more than $700,000 for Long Island charities.

As was the case in years past, the funds raised during this year’s event will be donated to the Long Island Children’s Museum, Long Island Cares – The Harry Chapin Food Bank, Children’s Medical Fund of New York, and the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

"As an organization, the NutraScience Labs family is dedicated to finding ways to give back to the community that we call home," said Vincent Tricarico, the firms Vice President of Contract Manufacturing. Mr. Tricarico went on to add, "Year after year, the Marcum Workplace Challenge has provided our team with an opportunity to come together, have some fun, and – most importantly - support some terrific local, Long Island charities and organizations."

Since joining the Twinlab Consolidation Corporation (TCC) family in 2015, NutraScience Labs has been dedicated to continuing its long standing tradition of supporting charitable organizations through a broad range of activities including employee contributions, annual fundraisers, individual employee health challenge fundraiser programs, and a commitment of product donations.

