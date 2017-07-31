Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, has incorporated the education of upper-level job candidates as part of the two-year engagement he extends to his clients in order to better orchestrate their careers.

Ron Norman explains that while the initial point of contact and the first impressions of a candidate by a potential employer are critical, it is the follow-up and follow-through the close the deal and this is where traditional marketers often let their clients down. "We offer a two-year engagement to premium executives who expect the same level of expertise and thoroughness from us as they offer to a potential employer."

"Given the number and quality of executive job candidates we represent, Team Decades has a view of what is current and what is out-moded in the hiring world and we want our clients to have this information available to them as it can make a critical difference in getting a successful result," says Norman.

"The difference between a good campaign and a great campaign will last years into the future."