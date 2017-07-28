DuPage County Law Firm Welcomes New Attorney

Attorney Jennifer M. Cusack Ms. Cusack is a very bright and dynamic attorney. We are confident our clients will benefit from the knowledge and energy she applies to every case - Managing Partner George Frederick.

The DuPage County law firm of Mirabella Kincaid Frederick & Mirabella, LLC, recently announced the hiring of associate Jennifer M. Cusack. Ms. Cusack joins the team ready to provide clients with vigorous representation in a number of legal areas.

Ms. Cusack graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, with a BA in Social Work. She earned her JD from Western Michigan Thomas Cooley Law School in 2015 and was admitted to the Illinois Bar. She maintained a place on the Dean’s List throughout her attendance at both schools.

During her final year of law school, Ms. Cusack served as an extern for the Honorable Janice K. Cunningham at the Eaton County Courthouse in Charlotte, Michigan. She graduated with Certificates of Merit in Negotiation and Confrontation, Law Practice: Law Office Management, Law Practice: Transitioning into Legal Practice, Entertainment Law and Health Law, and earned the highest grade in her Advanced Writing course, Appellate Brief.

She is an active member in both the Illinois and DuPage County Bar Associations.

“Ms. Cusack is a very bright and dynamic attorney,” stated Managing Partner George Frederick. “We are confident our clients will benefit from the knowledge and energy she applies to every case.”

About Mirabella Kincaid Frederick & Mirabella, LLC:

MKFM represents clients facing legal issues in family law that include divorce, maintenance, child support, allocation of parental responsibilities, property division, and visitation or parenting time issues. The attorneys’ expertise extends to other areas of civil litigation, including all areas of employment litigation, as well as a litany of criminal issues. For top-notch legal representation, contact Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC at 630-665-7300 or complete and submit our online contact form to schedule an initial consultation.