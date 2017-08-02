Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, speaking today before a group of marketers and executive-level job candidates, explained the importance education plays in the two-year contract engagement Team Decades offers its executive-level clientele.

"A two-year engagement we us allows for a number of benefits to a client as we orchestrate their careers, one of which is to allow us the opportunity to educate him or her in the sometimes not-so-obvious nuances of employer preferences," says Norman.

"In any campaign, wisdom is power," Norman explains, "and insight to how the target—or potential employer—is thinking gives a candidate a great advantage, be assured of that."

"We feel that having a two-year relationship with our clients who have already accomplished so much gives us an opportunity to do much more than a flash-in-the-pan marketing blitz and gives us a chance to expand a client's career."