Bardenay Announces Launch of Cassis Liqueur

Bardenay This product has been 17 years in the making... We started the process before we opened our doors, and we’ve spent the last 17 plus years perfecting the recipe.

Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery is proud to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its Cassis Liqueur—a liqueur crafted from blackcurrant berries. The July release marks perfect timing to celebrate the State’s first annual “Idaho Spirits Month.”

Bardenay Owner and CEO, Kevin Settles, describes the uniqueness of the traditional French liqueur. “There aren’t many domestically produced Cassis liqueurs,” Settles explains. “It is a specialty of the Bordeaux region of France but is also made in the Anjou region as well as other parts of Europe.”

For much of the 20th century, growing blackcurrants was federally banned in the United States for perceived threat to the logging industry. While the federal ban has been lifted, the blackcurrant still remains a largely under-utilized ingredient among food and beverage producers.

Since so few domestic distilleries offer the liqueur, Bardenay’s distillers took their time to get it right.

“This product has been 17 years in the making,” Settles explains. “We started the process before we opened our doors, and we’ve spent the last 17 plus years perfecting the recipe.”

Bardenay’s Cassis requires three weeks to make, producing two cases at a time. The blackcurrants are sourced from the Northwest region of the United States. The berries are soaked in pure alcohol to extract all their flavors. Then sugar is added to the currant mixture. “Sugar is an important component,” Settles adds. “Enough sugar is added to enhance the flavor of the currants and create a luxurious viscosity.”

The finished product is a sweet, dark red liqueur to suit a sophisticated palate. Cassis is featured in the classic French aperitif, the Kir Royale and the classic gin based cocktail, the Arnaud. In addition to those more traditional drinks, Bardenay has developed house recipes, such as the Caribbean Cassis martini.

What does it pair well with? “Everything!” says Scott Probert, head distiller at Bardenay. “But, especially anything that goes well with a big red wine that is tannin forward.”

Bardenay’s Cassis Liqueur is currently available at Bardenay locations, along with the distillery’s handcrafted Banana and Strawberry Liqueurs.

###

About Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery

Since the opening of the first location as the Nation’s first restaurant distillery in Downtown Boise in 1999, Bardenay has combined its crafty cocktails with fine Northwestern cuisine and a friendly, modern rustic atmosphere. Since then, Bardenay Eagle was added in 2004, Coeur d’Alene in 2007 and, under license to Delaware North Inc., the Boise Airport in 2015.

To keep things fresh, new drinks are continually created from the growing number of spirits Bardenay’s Distillers are producing. The current list includes gin, vodka, lemon vodka, ginger rum, amber rum as well as strawberry and banana liquors. While only available by the drink at each of its locations, select Bardenay spirits are available at Idaho State Liquor Stores. For more information, including menu items, please visit http://www.bardenay.com.