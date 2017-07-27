KWizCom Announces Partnership with megasoft GmbH

KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Mobile Solution, as well as multiple other turn-key SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Office 365 (SharePoint Online) designed to expand Microsoft SharePoint, is pleased to announce that megasoft GmbH is the newest member of KWizCom’s Global Partner Network. megasoft GmbH is now part of the prestigious group of System Integrators, VARs, Distributors and Consulting Firms with proven expertise in Microsoft Technologies that have joined KWizCom's partner program.

For 30 years megasoft GmbH has been providing support to large customers, government agencies and medium-sized companies for the procurement and licensing of individual software solutions for professional use in the business context. In the market of software infrastructures, megasoft GmbH supports customers with specific requirements and offers the most suitable and cost-efficient solutions. Due to close, lasting and certified partnerships many software manufacturers have strong trust in megasoft GmbH.

“As a partner, we most essentially value KWizCom’s great success especially in SharePoint applications and implementations, which extends our product portfolio for our IT-solutions. Together we create an additional benefit which is unique,” advises Arne Brucker, the Managing Director at megasoft GmbH. “We’re looking forward to a continued and fruitful business relationship.”

megasoft GmbH and KWizCom will work closely to deliver Microsoft SharePoint based turn-key add-ons and apps for Office 365 for joint customers.

“We are very happy to have teamed up with megasoft GmbH and look forward to a continuous joint collaboration”, adds Nimrod Geva, the Product Group Manager of KWizCom Corporation.

Partnership with KWizCom facilitates reaching new customers with innovative leading edge products achieving increased sales and profits for both companies. KWizCom Partners benefit from joint activities, a special discount program arrangement with sales incentives, training, licenses to KWizCom add-ons for internal use, technical support, sales and marketing support, and much more. KWizCom has a standing partnership invitation and any interested parties are encouraged to inquire further by visiting the KWizCom website.

About megasoft GmbH

Since it was founded in Solingen in 1987, megasoft GmbH, has been providing support to large customers, government agencies and medium-sized companies for the procurement and licensing of individual software solutions for professional use in the business context. The company’s certified partnerships with more than 900 international software vendors and close relations with global manufacturers such as Adobe, Autodesk, Citrix, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Symantec and VMware enable megasoft GmbH to offer a broad range of knowledge in the IT sector, acting as a mediator. More than 6000 customers appreciate the individual support and high professional competence of megasoft GmbH and therefore always turn to the company for licensing, on-time procurement and software questions. To find out more about megasoft GmbH, visit http://www.megasoft.de and also their online shop page https://shop.megasoft.de.

About KWizCom Corporation

Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 7,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom is a leading provider of SharePoint Forms, Mobile, Wiki solutions, and over 70 other add-ons for SharePoint on-premises and apps for Office 365. KWizCom software is available to federal, state and local government agencies through GSA schedule.

KWizCom is a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner is headquartered in Toronto, Canada to find out more about the company visit www(dot)kwizcom(dot)com.

